IPL 2022: DC vs RCB Toss Report, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-match Comments

It will be a riveting match between two in-form sides in RCB and DC and here we are looking at aspects like toss, playing 11 and pitch report updates from the DC vs RCB match.

Toss: DC won the toss. elected to field. Mitch Marsh received DC cap from skipper Rishabh Pant too.

Pitch report

Matthew Hayden to Star Sports: "The ground is really small. That's why sides love to chase here and have done so successfully. There's plenty of grass on this wicket, but it's very dry which means that the spinners - Hasaranga and Kuldeep Yadav - are in the game. No runs are safe when it comes to setting a total here."

Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk and captain), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Captains' comments

Rishabh Pant, DC Captain: "We will like to bowl first. The wicket is looking on the drier side, we want to make use of it. Mitch comes in for Sarfaraz Khan. Not decided yet (Marsh's batting slot), maybe he'll bat three and I'll bat four. Keep believing in the process and let's take one match at a time and give our 100%. Hopefully we can capitalise on the shorter side."

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: The pitch looks a little bit direr than anticipated. Chennai had two quality batters, putting up a massive partnership, not looking too much further than that. Harshal Patel is back which is great. He's an experienced X-factor player. Akash Deep goes out of the side.