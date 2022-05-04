IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Stats and Records Preview: Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant close in on big milestones

Both DC and SRH head into the match on the back of defeats with Rishabh Pant's side suffering a 6-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants and Kane Williamson's men losing by 13 runs to struggling Chennai Super Kings in their recent outing.

Seventh-placed DC has so far won 4 and lost 5 in 9 matches with their victories coming against Kolkata Knight Riders (twice), Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians for 8 points, while their defeats came against LSG (twice), Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2022: DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Fourth-placed SRH, on the other hand, has won 5 and lost 4 of their 9 matches of the season so far. They secured wins over CSK (reverse fixture), RCB, GT, KKR and PBKS to accumulate 12 points, while they have lost to CSK, GT (reverse fixture), RR and LSG.

This will be DC's first meeting with SRH this season, but the two sides have clashed many times before in the IPL and will also meet for the first time at the venue where both teams have the same number of wins.

Now, we take a look at the stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of DC vs SRH:

DC vs SRH Head-to-Head In the 20 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, SRH lead 11-9 against DC in the head-to-head battles. In the last 5 meetings, however, it's 3-2 in favour of DC, who also won via super over last season. DC vs SRH stats STAT For DC vs SRH For SRH vs DC Highest Total 189 219 Lowest Total 80 116 Wins Batting 1st 4 5 Wins Chasing 5 6 Highest Batting 1st Total 189 219 Lowest Batting 1st Total 80 134 Highest Batting 2nd Total 189 191 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 131 116 Highest Successful Chase 186 188 Lowest Total Defended 155 162 Most Runs Rishabh Pant (466 runs) Shikhar Dhawan (565 runs) Highest scorer Rishabh Pant (128*) Shikhar Dhawan (92*) Most wickets Kagiso Rabada (14) Rashid Khan (15) Best Bowling Jean-Paul Duminy (4/17) Rashid Khan (3/7) DC and SRH record in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Stats SRH in Brabourne Stadium DC in Brabourne Stadium Matches 5 3 Wins 3 3 Defeats 2 0 Highest Total 215/5 vs KKR in 2022 201/4 vs RR in 2015 Lowest Total 144/7 vs MI in 2010 72/1 (win) vs RCB in 2022 Other interesting stats involving current players from DC vs SRH Most Runs vs SRH: Rishabh Pant - 466 runs in 14 matches (for DC) Most Sixes vs SRH: Rishabh Pant - 22 sixes in 14 matches (for DC) Highest Scorer vs SRH: Rishabh Pant - 128 not out off 63 balls in 2018 (for DC) Most Wickets vs SRH: Axar Patel - 13 wickets in 16 matches (for PBKS and DC) Best Bowling vs SRH: Mustafizur Rahman - 3 for 20 in 4 overs in 2021 (for RR) Other interesting stats involving current players from SRH vs DC Most Runs vs DC: Kane Williamson - 489 runs in 12 matches (for SRH) Most Sixes vs DC: Kane Williamson - 13 sixes in 12 matches (for SRH) Highest Scorer vs DC: Kane Williamson - 89 off 51 balls in 2017 (for SRH) Most Wickets vs DC: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 12 wickets in 17 matches (for PWI and SRH) Best Bowling vs DC: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 2 for 25 in 4 overs in 2020 (for SRH) Upcoming Milestones in DC vs SRH 2022 ▶ Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) is 1 wickets away from joining the IPL 100-wicket club. The all-rounder is also 1 catch away from 50 catches in IPL. ▶ Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) is 56 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall) ▶ Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 3 catches away from 100 catches as wicketkeeper in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals) is 10 fours away from 200 fours in IPL. ▶ Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals) is 4 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL and also 1 wicket away from claiming his 250th wicket in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ David Warner (Delhi Capitals) is 2 maximums away from 400 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 2 catches away from 100 catches as outfield player in T20 cricket (overall).