IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Stats and Records Preview: Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant close in on big milestones

DC vs SRH Head-to-Head
In the 20 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, SRH lead 11-9 against DC in the head-to-head battles. In the last 5 meetings, however, it's 3-2 in favour of DC, who also won via super over last season.
DC vs SRH stats
|STAT
|For DC vs SRH
|For SRH vs DC
|Highest Total
|189
|219
|Lowest Total
|80
|116
|Wins Batting 1st
|4
|5
|Wins Chasing
|5
|6
|Highest Batting 1st Total
|189
|219
|Lowest Batting 1st Total
|80
|134
|Highest Batting 2nd Total
|189
|191
|Lowest Batting 2nd Total
|131
|116
|Highest Successful Chase
|186
|188
|Lowest Total Defended
|155
|162
|Most Runs
|Rishabh Pant (466 runs)
|Shikhar Dhawan (565 runs)
|Highest scorer
|Rishabh Pant (128*)
|Shikhar Dhawan (92*)
|Most wickets
|Kagiso Rabada (14)
|Rashid Khan (15)
|Best Bowling
|Jean-Paul Duminy (4/17)
|Rashid Khan (3/7)
DC and SRH record in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|Stats
|SRH in Brabourne Stadium
|DC in Brabourne Stadium
|Matches
|5
|3
|Wins
|3
|3
|Defeats
|2
|0
|Highest Total
|215/5 vs KKR in 2022
|201/4 vs RR in 2015
|Lowest Total
|144/7 vs MI in 2010
|72/1 (win) vs RCB in 2022
Other interesting stats involving current players from DC vs SRH
Most Runs vs SRH: Rishabh Pant - 466 runs in 14 matches (for DC)
Most Sixes vs SRH: Rishabh Pant - 22 sixes in 14 matches (for DC)
Highest Scorer vs SRH: Rishabh Pant - 128 not out off 63 balls in 2018 (for DC)
Most Wickets vs SRH: Axar Patel - 13 wickets in 16 matches (for PBKS and DC)
Best Bowling vs SRH: Mustafizur Rahman - 3 for 20 in 4 overs in 2021 (for RR)
Other interesting stats involving current players from SRH vs DC
Most Runs vs DC: Kane Williamson - 489 runs in 12 matches (for SRH)
Most Sixes vs DC: Kane Williamson - 13 sixes in 12 matches (for SRH)
Highest Scorer vs DC: Kane Williamson - 89 off 51 balls in 2017 (for SRH)
Most Wickets vs DC: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 12 wickets in 17 matches (for PWI and SRH)
Best Bowling vs DC: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 2 for 25 in 4 overs in 2020 (for SRH)
Upcoming Milestones in DC vs SRH 2022
▶ Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) is 1 wickets away from joining the IPL 100-wicket club. The all-rounder is also 1 catch away from 50 catches in IPL.
▶ Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) is 56 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall)
▶ Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 3 catches away from 100 catches as wicketkeeper in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals) is 10 fours away from 200 fours in IPL.
▶ Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals) is 4 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL and also 1 wicket away from claiming his 250th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ David Warner (Delhi Capitals) is 2 maximums away from 400 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 2 catches away from 100 catches as outfield player in T20 cricket (overall).