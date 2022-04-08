IPL 2022; Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate against LSG

As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences so Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh.

It turned out to be a disappointing day for Delhi Capitals as they lost the match to Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets and their skipper Rishabh Pant faced a hefty fine of Rs 12 lakh.

Earlier, Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune.

Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

While Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune.

Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

LSG tame DC

After facing defeat against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said they were 10-15 runs short and can't complain about the loss.

A brilliant 80-run knock by Quinton de Kock and quick 10 runs by Ayush Badoni, guided Lucknow Super Giants to victory by 6 wickets in a last-over thriller against Delhi Capitals at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

"When the dew is like that you can't be complaining, as a batting unit we were 10-15 short. At the end Avesh and Holder pulled it back, credit to them. We were talking about giving 100 per cent till the last ball of the 40th over, no matter what happens.

“The power play was fine, we didn't get any wicket, our spin attack did well in the middle overs but in the end we were 10-15 short," said Rishabh Pant in a post-match presentation.

Chasing 150, Lucknow had an amazing start as the openers, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock took their side across the 50-run mark in just 7 overs. The duo stitched a brilliant partnership of 70 runs and provided Lucknow with great momentum.