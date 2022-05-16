IPL 2022: 'Delhi Capitals considering match against Punjab Kings as a knockout game', says Kuldeep Yadav

The team's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing fifteenth edition of the domestic T20 league, Kuldeep Yadav, ahead of the big match said Rishabh Pant-the franchise has performed reasonably well and will now treat its remaining games as do-or-die ones.

Speaking ahead of their next match, Yadav said, "This is a do-or-die situation for us. We have performed well in the tournament, but we have lost some close games. We have to make sure that we don't repeat the mistakes we have committed in the competition so far."

Kuldeep further added that a good start is crucial for the side, "We have prepared well for our next match. We are considering the game as a knockout match for us. It will be important for us to get off to a good start, whether we bat or bowl first. It'll also be crucial for us to assess the conditions well."

In the match against Rajasthan Royals, coach Ricky Ponting's side produced a near clinical show in all three departments and ended up winning by 8 wickets to live for another day. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh and opener David Warner slammed sublime fifties and shared a mammoth century stand to help their team register an emphatic win.

Kuldeep, the India wrist spinner, also spoke about the strength of the Punjab Kings side and claimed his team isn't going to take the opponents likely.

"Punjab Kings are a good side. There are a lot of good players in the team. They batted very well in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. There's no weak team in T20s. Anybody can put up a big score or take wickets on any given day," Kuldeep signed off.