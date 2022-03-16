IPL 2022: Former Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina set to make his return in tournament, here's how

The veteran cricketer from Uttar Pradesh - who was part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise till last year - wasn't bought back by the MS Dhoni-led side in the IPL 2022. To his fans' dismay, the southpaw went unsold in the first round of action.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar claimed that Raina has lost the confidence of CSK skipper MS Dhoni and that is why he wasn't picked up by the defending champions. Later, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan also admitted that the franchise did not sign the seasoned campaigner as he may not fit in the current team's scheme of things.

Raina has been one of the most successful players in the IPL history and he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL with 5,528 runs and only one among six players to cross 5,000 runs in the cash-rich.

However, the fans are likely to see 'Chinna Thala', Raina, in action during the upcoming edition of the tournament. As per reports, the left-handed batsman is going to entertain the IPL fans with his commentary.

According to a report published in a leading Hindi daily, Dainik Jagran, Raina will be part of the official broadcaster's Hindi commentary panel. Along with Raina, former head coach of India men's national cricket team, Ravi Shastri, is also set to pick up the mic for IPL 2022.

According to reports, Shastri - who is one of the most popular English commentators - is taking rehearsals in Hindi before he switches to the language. Shastri was last seen doing commentary during the Champions Trophy 2017 before he took over as Team India head coach.

"You all know that Raina won't be a part of the IPL this time but we somehow wanted to link him with the tournament. He has a massive fan following and there is a reason why he is known as Mr IPL. As for Shastri, he was part of Star Sports English commentary team. But he didn't commentate after the final of Champions Trophy in 2017 as he became India's head coach," the news daily added further.

IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on IPL 2021 finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener.