IPL 2022: GT vs DC Stats & Records Preview: Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan close in on big records

Amidst the team goals, a few individuals will be eager to accomplish some satisfying personal milestones. Here we are looking at some imminent milestones and records that the players are eyeing.

1. Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Rahsid Khan, Varun Aaron, Dashan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

2. Upcoming Records & Stats

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are meeting each other for the first time in the IPL.

1. Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans captain, needs just 1 more six to complete 100 sixes in the IPL.

2. Titan’s David Miller is 8 sixes shot of 100 sixes mark in the IPL.

3. Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, is just 1 run short of 2500 runs in the IPL and 32 runs short of overtaking Virender Sehwag (2530) in the run-getters list and climb to 25th place.

4. Prithvi Shaw of DC is 3 sixes short of completing 50 sixes in the IPL,

5. Delhi spinner Axar Patel needs 5 more wickets to reach 100 IPL wickets mark.

6. GT spinner Rashid Khan requires 6 more wickets to reach 100 IPL wickets landmark.

7. Mohammed Shami of Gujarat needs 1 more wicket to reach 83 wickets in the IPL and overtake Imran Tahir to the 30th position. Shami is two wickets short of Ishant Sharma’s 84 wickets mark in the IPL.

3 Match info

Match date: April 2, Saturday



Match time: 7.30 PM IST

