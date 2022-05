IPL 2022: KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips. Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

LSG under KL Rahul has 16 points from 13 matches and even though a defeat might not hurt their playoff chances but that will certainly put them in a tight place.

On the other hand, KKR led by Shreyas Iyer 12 points from 13 matches and a win is essential for them to maintain that slim chance to enter the playoffs. A defeat will close the road for KKR as far as the IPL 2022 playoffs is concerned.

KKR will perforce have to make a change in the playing 11 as Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 with a hip injury, that might even jeopardise his chances to get picked for India’s squad for the tour of England.

So, here we have details such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the KKR vs LSG match.

1. Squads Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins (ruled out of IPL 2022), Aaron Finch. 2. Playing 11 Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Ravi Bishnoi. Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Aaron Finch / Baba Indrajith, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Andre Russell, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Sam Billings (wk), 8 Umesh Yadav, 9 Sunil Narine, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Varun Chakravarthy. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Nitish Rana, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Sam Billings, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Sunil Narine, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Avesh Khan. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda, Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings. Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Avesh Khan. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock. 4. Match Prediction Lucknow Super Giants had slumped to a rather unexpected defeat to Rajasthan Royals while Kolkata Knight Riders went past Sunrisers Hyderabad. But these are small dots on the overall picture as LSG has been playing a more solid and consistent cricket than KKR. So, we will stick to Lucknow Super Giants as winners in the KKR vs LSG match.