IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG Stats and Records Preview: Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, De Kock eye big milestones

A win will certainly fire the LSG under KL Rahul to the playoffs while a defeat will not immediately hurt them but it can push them into a tighter space and jostling with other teams.

On the other hand, the KKR will end their IPL 2022 journey if they get defeated and even a win will not guarantee them a place in the playoffs as NRR calculations will come into force.

Those team calculations aside, a few players will be eager to achieve some personal milestones in this match.

Here’s then the stats and record preview of the KKR vs LSG match.

1. KKR vs LSG head to head

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have played only once in the IPL. On May 7, 2022, the LSG stormed past KKR by 75 runs and they hold a 1-0 lead in the KKR vs LSG head to head.

2. KKR vs LSG Approaching milestones

1 KKR all-rounder Andre Russell needs 25 more runs to overcome Yusuf Pathan as the 5th highest run-getter for the Knight Riders. Russell has 2037 runs while Yusuf has 2061 runs.

2 KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer needs 4 sixes to reach the 100 sixes mark in the IPL

3 KKR batter Shreyas Iyer (2726 runs) needs 3 runs to overtake Virender Sehwag (2728 runs) and 25 runs to overtake Yuvraj Singh (2750) in the list of run-makers in the IPL.

4 LSG batsman Quinton de Kock needs 5 more sixes to complete 100 sixes mark in the IPL

5 LSG batsman Marcus Stoinis is 3 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in the IPL

6 KKR bowler Varun Chakravarthy can overtake 3 bowlers at a go if he take 1 wicket against LSG. Varun now has 42 wickets and he is tied with Andrew Tye, Yusuf Pathan and Mosises Henriques.