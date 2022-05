IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The KKR under Shreyas Iyer have 10 points from 12 matches and a defeat against SRH will certainly put paid to their playoff hopes as a maximum of 12 points will not be adequate in the playoffs race.

They also will not have the services of Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out of IPL 2022 with a hip injury.

On the other side, the Hyderabad side under Kane Williamson has a match in hand and as of now they have 10 points from 11 matches. But that is hardly a consolation as they need win in every match to be in the mix for playoffs.

So, this could be a very exciting match between two desperate teams. Here are then details of the KKR vs SRH match like Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction.

1 Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins (ruled out of IPL 2022), Aaron Finch. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. 2 Playing 11 Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Ajinkya Rahane / Mohammad Nabi / Aaron Finch 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Andre Russell, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Sheldon Jackson / Sam Billings (wk), 8 Umesh Yadav / Shivam Mavi, 9 Sunil Narine, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Varun Chakravarthy. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), J Suchith, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi / Marco Jansen. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction Team 1: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rahul Tripathi, 6 Nicholas Pooran, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Andre Russell, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Umran Malik, 11 Bhuvenshwar Kumar. Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran. Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rahul Tripathi, 6 Aiden Markram, 6 Nicholas Pooran, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Umran Malik, 11 Varun Chakravarthy. Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Rahul Tripathi, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran. 4 Match Prediction The Kolkata Knight Riders snapped a small losing streak with a win over Mumbai Indians while the Sunrisers Hyderabad had slumped to their 4th straight defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the teams are beseeched by balance issues but the Kolkata Knight Riders might just have a slight edge because of the momentum in the KKR vs SRH match.