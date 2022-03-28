IPL 2022: KL Rahul, De Kock, a dream pair at top: Gavaskar

Rahul and De Kock had joined LSG from Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians franchise respectively and Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar believes the pair has it in them to make it big.

"When he was the captain of Punjab Kings, he seemed to be preoccupied, maybe he was not getting the 11 that he wanted. The new franchise Lucknow Super Giants is going to be a different challenge for KL and if he can bat the way he did in previous seasons and take the team to the knockouts if not actually the finals, then he would have taken a big step forward as far as his own cricketing career is concerned," Gavaskar said in awe of Rahul during a Gameplan episode aired on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Tata IPL 2022.

The littel master also lavished praise on South Africa's wicket-keeper/batter De Kock.

"The best part about Quinton de Kock is the fact that he also has captaincy experience. He has been a captain of South Africa and knows all formats of the game. He knows what team building is all about because we are talking about a different team now.

He will be very keen to contribute towards the team building process. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock's right hand and left hand combination makes a devastating opening pair and they can get the team off to a flying start," Gavaskar added.

Besides the dashing duo, there are a host of stars from both camps who will be eager to make an early impression on Monday night including Rashid Khan, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, David Miller, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya etc.

The Gujarat outfit is being lead by Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the battle between the two friends under lights at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai promises to be an interesting one.