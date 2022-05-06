IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Stats and Record Preview: Numbers in MCA Stadium; Lucknow players’ record against Kolkata

KL Rahul's second-placed LSG head into the match on the back of three successive wins and very close to sealing a top four spot, while Shreyas Iyer-led KKR ended a five-match losing streak, but have a lot more work to do if they are to stay alive in the playoff race.

As for 2022 record, LSG has wins over Mumbai Indians (twice), Delhi Capitals (twice), Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings for 14 points in 10 matches. The new entrants have lost to Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Eighth-placed KKR, on the other hand, has wins over CSK, MI, RR and PBKS. The two-time champions have suffered defeats to DC (twice), RCB, SRH, RR (reverse fixture) and GT for 8 points in 10 matches.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams in IPL. But, both teams have experienced playing at the MCA Stadium, where Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have enjoyed success.

So, ahead of LSG vs KKR 2022, we take a look at some interesting past records relating to both the teams and their players along with some milestones in sight:

Kolkata Knight Riders record in MCA Stadium KKR have won all their 7 matches so far at the MCA Stadium in Pune. KKR won 4 of the 7 by chasing down a score, including the recent fixture and 3 when batting first. In 2012, they beat Delhi Capitals and now defunct Pune Warriors India, who they beat once again in 2013. In 2015, KKR beat Punjab Kings, while they beat Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 seasons. In the ongoing 2022 edition, KKR chased down a score of 161, riding on the fastest fifty by Pat Cummins with 24 balls to spare. Lucknow Super Giants record in MCA Stadium This will be the second outing for newcomers LSG at the MCA Stadium and they head into the match on the back of a 20-run victory over Punjab Kings at the venue, where Quinton de Kock (46 runs off 37 balls) and Mohsin Khan (3 for 24) were the top performers for the IPL newcomers. MCA Stadium Stats and Record in IPL 2022 Matches: 10 Batting 1st Won: 7 Batting 2nd Won: 3 Highest Total: 210/6 by RR vs SRH Lowest Total: 115 All Out by RCB vs RR Highest Successful Chase: 170/7 in 19.5 overs by GT vs CSK Lowest Total Defended: 144/8 by RR vs RCB Highest Individual Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 99 off 57 balls vs SRH Best Bowling Innings: Kuldeep Sen (RR) - 4 for 20 vs RCB Lucknow Super Giants players’ top performance vs KKR for previous franchises Most Runs: KL Rahul - 383 runs runs in 11 innings (For RCB, PBKS and SRH) Highest Score: Quinton de Kock - 78 not out off 44 balls in 2020 (For MI) Most Sixes: KL Rahul - 14 sixes in 11 innings (For RCB, PBKS and SRH) Most Fours: KL Rahul - 35 fours in 11 innings (For RCB, PBKS and SRH) Most Fifties: KL Rahul - 5 fifties in 11 innings (For RCB, PBKS and SRH) Most wickets: Andrew Tye - 8 wickets in 4 innings (For PBKS) Best Bowling: Andrew Tye - 4 for 41 in 4 overs in 2018 (For PBKS) Upcoming milestones in LSG vs KKR 2022 ▶ Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 4 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL. ▶ Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 73 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. ▶ Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 19 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. ▶ Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) if selected is just 4 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Marcus Stoinis (Lucknow Super Giants) is 44 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Manish Pandey (Lucknow Super Giants) is 5 maximums away from 200 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Jason Holder (Lucknow Super Giants) is 6 wickets away joining IPL 50 wickets club.