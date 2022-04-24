IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Stats and Record Preview: Suryakumar Yadav chases big milestone

With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs.

Lucknow, on the other hand, have looked in good touch with four wins from seven matches but they are coming into the match after suffering an 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the fact that LSG beat MI by 18 runs in their first leg will give them confidence.

MI have done well in patches but never looked as a unit, prompting former Australian batter Chris Lynn to stir speculations of a rift within the camp following their last defeat to Chennai Super Kings. The defeat also handed MI the dubious record of becoming the first team in IPL history to lose its first seven matches in a season.

Mumbai will be playing at their den Wankhede Stadium tonight and it is also the birthday of their mentor Sachin Tendulkar. The five-time champions will be hoping to give a birthday gift to the legendary cricketer in front of a sea of MI supporters.

So, ahead of LSG vs MI second game of IPL 2022, we take a look at some stats milestones the players might be chasing:

# KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) has registered 14 fifties in the Indian Premier League since the beginning of 2020 edition, two more than the next batter on the list (Faf du Plessis - 12).

# Most Runs vs MI from LSG batter: KL Rahul - 764 runs in 15 innings (For LSG, PBKS, RCB and SRH)

# Highest Score: KL Rahul - 103 2022 (For LSG)

# Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav has a batting average of 58 and a strike rate of 153.6 in 2022 Indian Premier League, both being his highest in any single season of the tournament; he has scored 232 runs this season and is 35 away from becoming the fifth player to reach 2,000 runs for Mumbai in the competition.

# This will be Lucknow Super Giants' third game at the Wankhede Stadium in this year's Indian Premier League; they've lost each of their previous two fixtures at the venue, the most recent one coming by a margin of three runs against Rajasthan Royals.

# Mumbai Indians are now the first team to lose each of their first seven games of an Indian Premier League season, their seven-game losing run is also their longest in franchise history; the last time a franchise lost more consecutive games in the IPL were the Delhi Capitals - a run of 11 games from May 2014 to April 2015).

# This will be the second fixture between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League this season; Lucknow won the previous game between the two sides by 18 runs on the back of an unbeaten 103 by skipper KL Rahul.

(With PTI inputs)