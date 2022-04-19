IPL 2022: LSG vs RCB Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-match Comments

Both LSG and RCB have 8 points each now and they can maintain their position among the top four with much more comfort with a win in this match.

So, here we are giving a quick overview of toss, playing 11, pitch report, captains and players comments ahead of LSG vs RCB match.

Toss: LSG won and elected to field

Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Pre-match comments

Faf du Plessis, RCB skipper: “It's been a great start for us (this season). Guys are playing well. Playing against a strong team tonight. Same team for us as well.”

KL Rahul, LSG skipper: “We are going to bowl first. At this stage all teams like to chase. It's good to keep my game on the toes. Same team for us.”

Harshal Patel, RCB pacer: The mood is very good in the team. It's a team sport and in all our six games different individuals have stepped up with DK as an exception, he has played well every game. Very good to see everyone contributing.

“Virat is energetic and Faf is slightly calm, but the philosophy of the leadership is the seam. They both lead by example and they keep backing the players no matter what and the focus is always on the process. Working on the back-of-the-hand slower delivery, not so confident of executing it now and hopefully I will try and unleash it in the second half of the season.

Glenn Maxwell, RCB batsman: Obviously had a couple of hiccups but overall, we feel we're in a good space. Hopefully we can build on it. (Change in captaincy) It's been good for the group in general. Faf with his professionalism and experience, has been a calming effect on the group, and the guys have fed off it.

“Most important thing is to lead by example, try to help out the younger guys and to space out your time, switch on and switch off as much as possible. Give the younger guys as much time as possible. I feel as good as I've ever felt. Have had a nice run from the BBL till the Sri Lanka series. I've been in a good space mentally and hopefully, technically as well.”

Pitch report

Kevin Pietersen to Star Sports: One side boundary is 66 metres, the other side is 78m. The surface seems very dry and has less grass on one end compared to the other end. I expect the seamers to prefer the end where they can bowl with more grass. I don't think the captains are going to change their approach, they are going to bowl.