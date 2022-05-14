IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Stats And Records Preview: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ashwin, Krunal approach big records

Mumbai, May 14: Lucknow Super Giants will face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match on Sunday (May 15) with both the sides eyeing victory for getting closer to the playoff berth.
LSG under KL Rahul has 16 points and a win here on Sunday will assure them a berth in the IPL 2022 playoffs.
RR led by Sanju Samson have 14 points and a win will swell their tally to 16 points and push them a step closer to the playoffs berth.
Along those team goals, a few players will eye a bouquet of personal milestones as well. Here is a list of approaching milestones in the LSG vs RR match.
1. LSG vs RR Head to Head Record
The Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have met only once in the IPL — April 10, 2022. The RR emerged a 3-run winner in a nervy low-scoring thriller on that day.
2 Key Players for LSG
KL Rahul: 459 runs
Quinton de Kock: 355 runs
Deepak Hooda: 347 runs
Avesh Khan: 16 wickets
Jason Holder: 13 wickets
Mohsin Khan: 10 wickets
3 Key Players for RR
Jos Buttler: 625 runs
Sanju Samson: 327 runs
Devdutt Padikkal: 295 runs
Shimron Hetmyer: 291 runs
Yuzvendra Chahal: 23 wickets
Prasidh Krishna: 13 wickets
Trent Boult: 10 wickets
4. LSG vs RR Approaching milestones
1 RR captain Sanju Samson needs 90 runs to complete 3000 runs for the club. He will be the second batter to do so after Ajinkya Rahane (3098).
2 RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 4 more fours to complete 50 fours in the IPL.
3 LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya is just 1 six away from reaching 50 sixes in the IPL.
4 LSG batsman Quinton de Kock needs 5 more sixes to reach 100 sixes in the IPL.
5 LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis too needs 5 more sixes to reach 100 sixes in the IPL.
6 RR spinner R Ashwin needs 4 more wickets to overtake Piyush Chawla as the 5th highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Ashwin has 154 wickets while Chawla took 157 IPL wickets.
7 LSG all-rounder Jason Holder requires 2 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.
8 LSG captain KL Rahul needs 41 runs to complete 500 runs in the IPL 2022 season. This could be the 5th consecutive season Rahul achieve this feat. For Punjab Kings, Rahul scored 659 runs in IPL 2018, 593 runs in IPL 2019, 670 runs in IPL 2020, and 626 runs in IPL 2021.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.