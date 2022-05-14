IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Stats And Records Preview: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ashwin, Krunal approach big records

LSG under KL Rahul has 16 points and a win here on Sunday will assure them a berth in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

RR led by Sanju Samson have 14 points and a win will swell their tally to 16 points and push them a step closer to the playoffs berth.

Along those team goals, a few players will eye a bouquet of personal milestones as well. Here is a list of approaching milestones in the LSG vs RR match.

1. LSG vs RR Head to Head Record

The Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have met only once in the IPL — April 10, 2022. The RR emerged a 3-run winner in a nervy low-scoring thriller on that day.

2 Key Players for LSG

KL Rahul: 459 runs

Quinton de Kock: 355 runs

Deepak Hooda: 347 runs

Avesh Khan: 16 wickets

Jason Holder: 13 wickets

Mohsin Khan: 10 wickets

3 Key Players for RR

Jos Buttler: 625 runs

Sanju Samson: 327 runs

Devdutt Padikkal: 295 runs

Shimron Hetmyer: 291 runs

Yuzvendra Chahal: 23 wickets

Prasidh Krishna: 13 wickets

Trent Boult: 10 wickets

4. LSG vs RR Approaching milestones

1 RR captain Sanju Samson needs 90 runs to complete 3000 runs for the club. He will be the second batter to do so after Ajinkya Rahane (3098).

2 RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 4 more fours to complete 50 fours in the IPL.

3 LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya is just 1 six away from reaching 50 sixes in the IPL.

4 LSG batsman Quinton de Kock needs 5 more sixes to reach 100 sixes in the IPL.

5 LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis too needs 5 more sixes to reach 100 sixes in the IPL.

6 RR spinner R Ashwin needs 4 more wickets to overtake Piyush Chawla as the 5th highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Ashwin has 154 wickets while Chawla took 157 IPL wickets.

7 LSG all-rounder Jason Holder requires 2 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.

8 LSG captain KL Rahul needs 41 runs to complete 500 runs in the IPL 2022 season. This could be the 5th consecutive season Rahul achieve this feat. For Punjab Kings, Rahul scored 659 runs in IPL 2018, 593 runs in IPL 2019, 670 runs in IPL 2020, and 626 runs in IPL 2021.