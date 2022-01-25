IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants: Captain, Coaching Staff, Retained Players, Possible Buys, Remaining Purse

The Goenka-owned RPSG Group had bought the Lucknow franchise for a record Rs 7090 crore last year. Let’s take look at the team’s composition as we know yet.

1 Lucknow Player Retention

The Lucknow team, along with the other newbie Ahmedabad, was allowed to retain three players from the pool of released players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. The Lucknow Super Giants picked up KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore) and upcoming legs-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore) ahead of the auction.

2 Captain of Lucknow

KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow side in IPL 2022, scheduled for a March 27 start. Sanjiv Goenka had made it clear that Rahul, who was released by the Punjab Kings, has been picked with an aim to make him the captain.

“KL will be the captain. I have been very impressed by KL's not only batting and wicketkeeping abilities but his leadership skills. He is evolving, he is growing, he is maturing as a player, as a leader and he is somebody I would've wanted to lead the team," said Goenka on Star Sports' show 'IPL Selection Day’.

"And I do believe, given the right atmosphere, given the right environment, he will emerge as a phenomenal leader, and he has everything it takes to succeed," he added.

3 Coaching staff of Lucknow

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower will the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants Flower is a vastly experienced coach worked around the world with several teams — national as well as in T20 leagues. He was the head coach of England when they regained the Ashes, while Flower had also worked in leagues like Caribbean Premier League and Abu Dhabi T10.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir will be the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants.

Former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya will be the assistant coach of Lucknow Super Giants. Dahiya was a part of Delhi Capitals support staff earlier.

4 Lucknow’s remaining purse

After picking up three players, the Lucknow outfit now has a balance of Rs 59.8 crore. A team is allowed to have a maximum purse of Rs 90 crore and money will be deducted as per their player retention ahead of the auction.

5 Lucknow's Possible big buys from auction

The Lucknow Super Giants might gun for experienced Australian opener David Warner, India pacer Mohammad Shami and youngsters like Shahrukh Khan of Tamil Nadu from the auction to beef up their squad.