IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date, Time, Venue: All You Need to Know About Mega Event

According to reports, the board held a teleconference with the franchises on Thursday (December 23) and informed them about the dates. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The BCCI has already informed the franchises to arrive in Bengaluru by February 11 evening for pre-auction briefing.

However, Team India will be playing the 3rd ODI against West Indies on February 12 which is not going to be easy for the broadcasters. As Star Sports holds the right to host India's matches at home as well as the IPL, BCCI will have to make plans with the broadcaster accordingly.

The IPL 2022 Auction is going to be bigger as there will be 10 franchises participating in the bidding process. The auction pool for the upcoming edition is going to be the biggest ever.

As per reports, BCCI has already invited the players interested in being part of the auction pool and asked the boards to send the names of the players. While the board expects more than 1,000 players to register, only 250 will go under the hammer.

There were reports that an auction will be held in the UAE but as of now, BCCI has no such plans. However, with the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and cases on the rise, the situation will remain fluid but if there are restrictions with regards to overseas travel (unless all owners decide to use charter planes), conducting it in India will be less of a logistical nightmare.

The next edition of the lucrative cash-rich league will be a 10-team affair with Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow franchise along with venture capital firm CVC-owned Ahmedabad making their debut in the cash-rich league. CVC is however waiting for its Letter of Intent from the BCCI but is expected to get an all-clear in the next few weeks.

Both teams have time till Christmas to announce their three draft picks but BCCI might extend the dates for both as CVC is yet to get clearance. Most of the franchise owners feel that mega auctions have passed their sell-by-date and a team's composition and balance gets severely compromised when there are auctions after every three years.