IPL 2022: MI vs LSG, Highlights: Rahul slams ton as Super Giants hand Mumbai Indians sixth straight loss

After being sent into bat, Rahul, playing in his milestone game, marked the special occasion with an unbeaten century off just 60 deliveries. With the openers handing LSG a strong start, Manish Pandey and Rahul set Lucknow on course for a strong total. The skipper, who struck his second century against Mumbai Indians, guided Lucknow to a strong total of 199/4.

IPL 2022: KL Rahul slams unbeaten century in his 100th IPL match

With a tough ask on the board, the MI openers once again got off to a shaky start. MI's frustations continued as Avesh Khan removed skipper Rohit Sharma for just 6 off 7, to reduce MI to 16/1 in 2.4 overs. Dewald Brevis once again came to Mumbai's rescue with a 13-ball 31 runs cameo. But Avesh picked up his second as MI's chase faltered. MI's big bucks buy Ishan Kishan once again failed to impress scoring just 13 off 17. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma stitched together a stand of 64 off 48 to steady the chase.

1

53635

But despite a useful knock from SKY (37 off 27) and fighting cameos from Kieron Pollard (25 off 14) and Jaydev Unadkat (14 off 6), Mumbai once again failed to chase it down as they fell to their sixth straight loss of the season.

It was a nervy finish as Unadkat and Pollard's knock brought MI back into the game, but the five-time champs couldn't hold onto their nerves as once again runouts cost them and they were still left looking for their first win this season.

Earlier, after being invited to bat, the Super Giants put up 57 runs in the powerplay for the loss of one wicket. Openers Rahul and Quinton de Kock handed Lucknow a strong start, stitching together an opening stand of 52 runs off 33 deliveries. Fabian Allen provided MI the breakthrouhg in the final over of the powerplay as he removed de Kock (24 off 13) to break the opening stand.

The first ten overs saw Lucknow score 94 runs at the rate of 9.34 Playing in his 100th IPL match, Rahul led from the front with an unbeaten ton. Rahul and Pandey put up a partnership of 72 off 47.

Next man in - Marcus Stoinis - got off the mark as he picked up the googly and smashed a 104 metre six on the very first delivery he faced. But he couldn't build on the start as Unadkat removed the destructive batsman for just 10 off 9. The in form Deepak Hooda struck a useful 15 off 8 while skipper Rahul scored the bulk of the runs. A superb final over from Jaydev Unadkat restricted LSG from crossing the 200+ mark.

With Lucknow looking to easily cross the 200 mark, Unadkat picked up a wicket and gave away just four runs. For MI, Tymal Mills leaked the maximum runs as he gave away 54 runs in three overs at an economy of 18. Meanwhile Unadkat was the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai, pocketing two wickets. On a day when the bowlers were hammered around the park, Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical bowler, giving away just 24 from his four-over spell.

Lucknow, thus, bounced back from their loss in the previous game in fine fashion. The newcomers, who now have eight points from six games, climb to the second spot on the points table. Meanwhile MI's miserable season continues as they are yet to register their first win. The Rohit Sharma-led side fell to their six straight loss and are languishing at the bottom of the table.