IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Mumbai invite Punjab to bat

After winning the toss on Wednesday, MI skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first against Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings.

Electing to bowl first, Rohit said, "Ya it (pitch) looks very similar. With the new ball there will be some assistance. One change: Mills back for Ramandeep. (Losses) Keep the heads high as simple as that. I know we are in a tough situation. Important we don't lose focus. We have to keep trying. We have to get those two important points. We know its not going to be easy - but we have to play our best cricket and we haven't played our best cricket yet."

Meanwhile PBKS skipper Agarwal said, "We weren't thinking too much about the toss. We were prepared to do both. We are playing the same XI. (Rhodes) He's a bundle of energy and always keeps the spirits up."

Mumbai Indians are yet to notch up a win this season, having fallen to four consecutive losses. The Rohit Sharma led-side will have their task cut out when they take on the Punjab Kings, who have two wins and two losses to their name so far.

Both sides will enter the match on the back of losses. Mumbai who have lost all their matches so far, went down to RCB in their last game. Meanwhile, Punjab fell to a narrow six-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in their last match. Punjab who have alternated wins and defeats this season, will look to notch up their second win on the trot.

In the 28 meetings between these two sides in the IPL so far, MI hold the edge having won on 15 occasions, while Punjab have 13 wins against Mumbai. This will be the first meeting between the two at the MCA Stadium, where they have experienced playing other sides.

MI vs PBKS Playing 11s:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Punjab Kings Playing XIs:

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (capt.), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh