IPL 2022: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings unveil new-look Jersey with TVS Eurogrip Tyres as principal sponsor

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, in a video, unboxed the new-look jersey featuring camouflage design on the shoulders, four stars atop the franchise's logo and TVS Eurogrip branding in the front.

In 2021, Chennai Super Kings added the camouflage on the jersey as a tribute to the Indian armed forces. MS Dhoni is a designated Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. Dhoni is a trained paratrooper and was also seen sporting the Para Regiment's 'Balidan Badge' on his wicketkeeping gloves.

The four stars in the CSK jersey highlight the four titles they have won so far in the IPL - in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

The trademark roaring lion logo has been placed at the left corner of the shirt. The new jersey also features the logo of Chennai Super Kings' principal sponsor, TVS Eurogrip, India's leading two & three-wheeler tyre brand.

At the unveiling of the new jersey, P Madhavan, Executive-Vice President (Sales and marketing), TVS Srichakra Ltd said, "This is a high impact partnership, as big as it gets within the IPL opportunities. TVS Eurogrip is all about high performance, quality tyres and Chennai Super Kings similarly have been consistently delivering high performance. We believe this synergy in values would certainly lead to winning strides for both partners. We are in a growth phase and with the champions by our side, we are looking to catapult our brand recall, salience and hence business to the next level."

KS Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, said, "Chennai Super Kings team is pleased and proud to carry the logo of a trusted, successful, and legacy brand: TVS Eurogrip, on its jersey. As a mark of respect to our soldiers and the association our captain has with the army, we introduced the camouflage on the shoulders last year. It also gelled very well with the yellow. We have added camouflage on the collar at the back of the jersey now."

Chennai Super Kings will be starting their campaign in the IPL 2022 when they take on Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener on March 26 at Wankhede Stadium.