IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

While Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS occupy the fourth spot with 4 points from 3 matches, Hardik Pandya's new entrants sit a place above in third spot with 4 points from 2 matches.

PBKS has won 2 and lost 1 so far in their three outings in IPL 2022. In the campaign opener, Mayank's side beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets, but followed that with a 6-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, the Kings bounced back in style beating current holders Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in their most recent match with Liam Livingstone and Rahul Chahar being the star performers.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT Stats and Record Preview: Punjab numbers in Brabourne; Gujarat players’ record vs Kings

GT, on the other hand, has remained perfect, securing a 5-wicket win on their IPL debut against fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants and following that with a defence of 171, beating Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in their most recent match, where the star performers were Shubman Gill and Lockie Ferguson.

And, stars from their last matches, are expected to play key roles when the two sides clash. Few of the battles to watch out for will be Ferguson vs Livingstone and Gill vs Kagiso Rabada.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Although they seem to have a settled 11, both teams have their whole squad available for selection with PBKS blessed by Jonny Bairstow's presence and GT by Alzarri Joseph's arrival. Now, lets check he squads and telecast information for PBKS vs GT:

PBKS and GT Squads

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

GT: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

PBKS vs GT match details

Date: Friday, April 8

Time: 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar