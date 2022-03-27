IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Toss and Playing 11: Punjab Kings win toss and invite Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat

Eyeing their elusive IPL title, the Royal Challengers Bangalore face off against the Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium. Both sides have new skippers at the helm, with Faf du Plessis donning the skipper's hat for RCB, while Mayank Agarwal is leading the Punjab side.

After winning the toss in Mumbai on Sunday, new PBKS skipper Agarwal elected to bowl first against the RCB. Mayank named Liam Livingstone and Odean Smith as the two overseas players for the match. Meanwhile, the RCB line-up will have four overseas players for their opener, with skipper du Plessis along with Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey and Wanindu Hasaranga making it to the playing XI.

RCB is being led by du Plessis, who is donning the Bangalore jersey for the first time. After former skipper Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy post the 2021 season, new recruit du Plessis was handed the charge.

Meanwhile, Mayank was one of the players retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of the auction. Mayank will take over the reigns from KL Rahul, who is now leading the Lucknow Super Giants.

Both sides will look to begin the new era on a winning note as they look to pick up their maiden IPL title. Though Bangalore will begin the season with a new skipper at the helm, all eyes will still be on Kohli as he looks to get back to his killer form, which has been missing for a while.

In the first match of the day, the Capitals clinched a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Playing XIs:

RCB playing 11: Faf du Plessis (Capt), Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Virat Kohli, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

PBKS playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpeet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar