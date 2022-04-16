IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Stats & Records Preview: Bhuvneshwar, Shikhar Dhawan close in on big records

1 PBKS vs SRH head to head
Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met 17 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad outfit has a clear edge with a 12-5 head to head record.
2 PBKS IPL record
Highest total: 232 for 2 vs RCB
Lowest Total: 73 all out vs RPS
Most runs: KL Rahul: 2548 runs
Highest individual score: KL Rahul: 132
Most 50s: KL Rahul: 23
Most 100s: KL Rahul, Hashim Amla: 2
Most 6s: KL Rahul: 112
Most 4s: Shaun Marsh: 266
Most wickets: Piyush Chawla: 84
Best figures: Ankit Rajpoot: 5/14
Highest partnership: 206 by Adam Gilchrist / Shaun Marsh.
3 SRH IPL record
Highest total: 231 for 2 vs RCB
Lowest Total: 96 all out vs MI
Most runs: David Warner: 4014 runs
Highest individual score: David Warner: 126
Most 50s: David Warner: 40
Most 100s: David Warner: 2
Most 6s: David Warner: 143
Most 4s: David Warner: 379
Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 118
Best figures: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/19
Highest partnership: 185 by David Warner / Jonny Bairstow.
4 PBKS vs SRH approaching milestones
1 PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan needs just 19 runs to complete 6000 runs in the IPL. He will be second batsman to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli of RCB.
2 PBKS batsman Jonny Bairstow requires 4 more sixes to reach 50 sixes mark in the IPL.
3 SRH batsman Nicholas Pooran needs 2 more sixes to reach 50 sixes mark in the IPL
4 PBKS bowler Kagiso Rabada needs just 1 wicket to overtake Imran Tahir (82) and become the joint 32nd highest wicket-taker in the IPL along with Trent Boult (83 wickets).
5 SRH bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 3 more wickets to join the 150-club which right now has Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. Bhuvneshwar is now tied with KKR’s Sunil Narine at 147 wickets.