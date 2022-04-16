IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Stats & Records Preview: Bhuvneshwar, Shikhar Dhawan close in on big records

Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to extend their three-match winning steak but have their task cut out against in-form Punjab Kings.

Among a bunch of teams on six points each, both SRH and PBKS will go all out to snap the two crucial points to nose ahead in the race for play-offs.

Punjab Kings had a morale-boosting 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in their last outing and the Sunrisers would certainly know that the Mayank Agarwal-led side, who are in the third spot, would be a tough team to beat as they had showed against Kolkata Knight Riders.

So, check out the PBKS vs SRH head to head stats, the teams’ records in the IPL and some approaching milestone ahead of this exciting contest.

1 PBKS vs SRH head to head Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met 17 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad outfit has a clear edge with a 12-5 head to head record. 2 PBKS IPL record Highest total: 232 for 2 vs RCB Lowest Total: 73 all out vs RPS Most runs: KL Rahul: 2548 runs Highest individual score: KL Rahul: 132 Most 50s: KL Rahul: 23 Most 100s: KL Rahul, Hashim Amla: 2 Most 6s: KL Rahul: 112 Most 4s: Shaun Marsh: 266 Most wickets: Piyush Chawla: 84 Best figures: Ankit Rajpoot: 5/14 Highest partnership: 206 by Adam Gilchrist / Shaun Marsh. 3 SRH IPL record Highest total: 231 for 2 vs RCB Lowest Total: 96 all out vs MI Most runs: David Warner: 4014 runs Highest individual score: David Warner: 126 Most 50s: David Warner: 40 Most 100s: David Warner: 2 Most 6s: David Warner: 143 Most 4s: David Warner: 379 Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 118 Best figures: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/19 Highest partnership: 185 by David Warner / Jonny Bairstow. 4 PBKS vs SRH approaching milestones 1 PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan needs just 19 runs to complete 6000 runs in the IPL. He will be second batsman to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli of RCB. 2 PBKS batsman Jonny Bairstow requires 4 more sixes to reach 50 sixes mark in the IPL. 3 SRH batsman Nicholas Pooran needs 2 more sixes to reach 50 sixes mark in the IPL 4 PBKS bowler Kagiso Rabada needs just 1 wicket to overtake Imran Tahir (82) and become the joint 32nd highest wicket-taker in the IPL along with Trent Boult (83 wickets). 5 SRH bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 3 more wickets to join the 150-club which right now has Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. Bhuvneshwar is now tied with KKR’s Sunil Narine at 147 wickets.