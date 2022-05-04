Most Hundreds in IPL History: Jos Buttler and KL Rahul close in on leader in IPL 2022

Former West Indies batting legend in white-ball format Chris Gayle is the one who has slammed the most hundreds in the IPL. The left-handed batter who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings has slammed six centuries in the cash-rich league.

Gayle is followed by his former RCB teammate and India batting great Virat Kohli. Kohli - who has been playing for the RCB since 2008 - has slammed five centuries in his IPL career and all those tons.

Senior Australia opener David Warner is third on the list with four centuries. Three of Warner's tons have come playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad while one came for Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals.

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson - who is also hailed as one of the all-time IPL greats - has also slammed four tons in the IPL.

India's star batsman KL Rahul is next on the list with four centuries in the tournament and he's closely followed by England opener Jos Buttler who has also slammed four tons. Three of Buttler's four centuries have come in IPL 2022.

Former South Africa batting great AB de Villiers has slammed three centuries in the IPL while Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson has also notched up three tons in his IPL career so far.

Here is the complete list of players to have slammed centuries in IPL to date:

Player Represented Team(s) No. of 100s Chris Gayle Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 David Warner Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 Shane Watson Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals 4 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings 4 Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 4 AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals 3 Sanju Samson Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals 3 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi Capitals 2 Ajinkya Rahane Rajasthan Royals 2 Brendon McCullum Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings 2 Virender Sehwag Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals 2 Murali Vijay Chennai Super Kings 2 Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers and Punjab Kings 2 Ben Stokes Rising Pune Supergiant and Rajasthan Royals 2 Hashim Amla Punjab Kings 2 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 1 Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings 1 Ambati Rayudu Chennai Super Kings 1 Manish Pandey Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 Yusuf Pathan Rajasthan Royals 1 Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals 1 Quinton de Kock Delhi Capitals 1 Steve Smith Rising Pune Supergiant 1 Shaun Marsh Punjab Kings 1 Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians 1 Mayank Agarwal Punjab Kings 1 Wriddhiman Saha Punjab Kings 1 David Miller Punjab Kings 1 Michael Hussey Chennai Super Kings 1 Mahela Jayawardena Punjab Kings 1 Jonny Bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 Lendl Simmons Mumbai Indians 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 1 Kevin Pietersen Delhi Capitals 1 Andrew Symonds Deccan Chargers 1 Sanath Jayasuriya Mumbai Indians 1 Paul Valthaty Punjab Kings 1