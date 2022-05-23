IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans Best Playing 11 Against Rajasthan Royals - Focus on injured Saha, Wade

The GT under Hardik Pandya played consistent cricket throughout the IPL 2022, and were rewarded with the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 spot as the No 1 team in the league phase.

The only change they will mull will be the inclusion of Lockie Ferguson to fortify the bowling line-up and the only place he can come in for is Matthew Wade.

The GT will also observe the fitness of Wriddhiman Saha, who had suffered a hamstring strain in the last league match against the Chennai Super Kings.

But the otherwise the GT will not make changes to the Playing 11 as they enter the Qualifier 1 with a settled line-up. Here's a look at their best possible playing 11 against the RR.

1. Squad

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.

2. Best Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: 1 Wriddhiman Saha, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Matthew Wade, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Yash Dayal, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Mohammed Shami.

3. GT Route to IPL 2022 Qualifier 1

Match 1: GT beat LSG by 5 wickets (2 pts)

Match 2: GT beat DC by 14 runs (4 pts)

Match 3: GT beat PBKS by 6 wickets (6 pts)

Match 4: GT lost to SRH by 8 wickets

Match 5: GT beat RR by 37 runs. (8 pts)

Match 6: GT beat CSK by 3 wickets (10 pts)

Match 7: GT beat KKR by 8 runs (12 pts)

Match 8: GT beat SRH by 5 wickets (14 pts)

Match 9: GT beat RCB by 6 wickets (16 pts)

Match 10: GT lost to PBKS by 8 wickets

Match 11: GT lost to MI by 5 runs.

Match 12: GT beat LSG by 62 runs. (18 points, enter playoffs)

Match 13: GT beat CSK by 7 wickets (20 points)

Match 14: GT lost to RCB by 8 wickets.