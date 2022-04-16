IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri backs Royal Challengers Bangalore to make it to playoffs

RCB has won three of its five games and the former India head coach claimed that under the leadership of Faf du Plessis the team looks in a better space.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Shastri said, "I believe we will see a new champion this season. Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll in this IPL and they are definitely going to make it to the playoffs. They are getting hotter and hotter as the tournament is progressing. They are looking in a good space. They are getting better and better with every game."

Speaking about the key players for RCB in the ongoing season, Shastri claimed the team's new captain Faf du Plessis, former skipper Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are going to play an important role this year.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Shastri said, "Virat has been doing well, Glenn Maxwell is back with the side, and we all know how destructive he can be with the bat. He's capable of taking the spinners to the cleaners and will be important from RCB's perspective as the tournament progresses. And then, Faf being their leader is a big bonus for them."

Royal Challengers Bangalore have so far won three of five games and are placed sixth in the points table. They suffered a defeat in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings. The team faces Delhi Capitals in the next encounter on Saturday (April 16) and would be raring to get to the winning ways.