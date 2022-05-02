IPL 2022: RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The RCB are 5th now with 10 points from as many games and they need these 2 points to get back to top 4 and be a constant in the mix for playoffs.

CSK have reappointed MS Dhoni as captain in place of Ravindra Jadeja but they still are miles away from being in the race for playoffs. However, a win can keep their slender hopes alive, and they will derive confidence from the fact that CSK had emerged winner from their first match in IPL 2022 last month.

So, here are all the details surrounding the RCB vs CSK such as Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.

1. Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul. Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Captain, wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati. 2 Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2, Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 6 Shahabaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj. Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3. Robin Uthappa, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Shivam Dube / Simarjeet Singh 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni, 8 Mitchell Santner / Moeen Ali, 9 Mukesh Choudhary, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Dwaine Pretorious. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction Team 1: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Rajat Patidar, 6 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 7 MS Dhoni, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Mukesh Choudhary, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Harshal Patel. Captain: MS Dhoni, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli, Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni. Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 Ambati Rayudu, 7 Rajat Patidar, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11, Mukesh Choudhary. Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. 4 Match Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings have gone through doldrums of varying intensity in the IPL 2022. But the Faf du Plessis-led RCB are still a step ahead of CSK under newly-returned MS Dhoni because of a long batting line-up and potent bowling attack. We will pick Royal Challengers Bangalore as the winners for RCB vs CSK match.