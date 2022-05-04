IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Toss Report, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments

RCB have been pushed down to 6th with 10 points from as many games and they need a win to return to the top 4 and remain in the mix for playoffs.

On the contrary, the CSK under MS Dhoni, who has returned to the helm recently, need a win to maintain their rather theoretical chances of making to the playoffs. They have 6 points from 9 matches.

So, here we are giving the updates from the RCB vs CSK match such as Toss, Playing 11, Pitch Report and pre-match comments of the players.

Toss: CSK win and elect to bowl first.

Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

Pitch report

Danny Morrison to Star Sports: It is subtly drier, more grass taken off. Spinners generally tend to have a massive say in Pune. It is about the pacers. Lot more slower balls are now being bowled. It was 12% in the first half in Pune, now it has increased to 17%, which in turn means the lengths are different and more into the surface.

It was around 5.98M from the stumps in the first half, now it is 7.22M in the second half, which means they are into the surface more bowling lots of cutters and using the smarts about the boundaries and everything. The yorker is a game changer on this pitch if you get it right.

Players’ Comments

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: We will bowl first. It stops a bit initially. And it's one of the venues where toss doesn't matter much because it's an open ground so the dew sets in pretty late. One change, in place of Santner we have Moeen. We have had partnerships and we want to be more consistent.

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: "Not sure about the toss to be honest. It looks a better wicket. We were considering batting first tonight. Same team.”

Mohammed Siraj, RCB bowler: Until now I haven't performed the way I would have liked. The team expects from me and I have not delivered. My role is to pick wickets in the powerplay and set the tone for the rest of the innings.

The last match we played here there was some help for the bowlers and it was not easy to hit back of a length. Everyone has to focus on their roles and not think about winning, if everyone enjoys what they are doing then the results will show. I need to be more consistent in the death and powerplay, have to bowl in the right areas and not worry about being hit.

Glenn Maxwell, RCB batsman: It has been probably a bit indifferent (his form). I feel like I have been hitting the ball well, I feel there's a big score round the corner. It has been a hard couple of games for us but we still have a great vibe around the group, if we can get a little bit of a run towards the finals (playoffs) then we can make an impact this season. It is a bunch of things (that haven't gone right), we were a bit unlucky in the last game, we were an inch away from having Tewatia out and it would have been a different game.

Every game in the IPL there's a lot of energy, the crowd going nuts and it is always exciting, but this being the Southern Derby we are all looking forward to having a good contest. We had our wedding number six not too long ago and we had a nice reception from RCB.