IPL 2022: RCB vs MI, Highlights: Rawat, Kohli guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to 7-wicket win over Mumbai

Having restricted Mumbai to 151/6, the Challengers, riding on stellar knocks from opener Anuj Rawat (66) and former skipper Virat Kohli (48 off 36) chased it down with nine balls to spare.

On Saturday, the Challengers impressed with both bat and ball as they occupy the third rung on the points table with six points from four games. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' trouble grew as they fell to their fourth consecutive loss of the season.

Having restricted the five-time champions to 151/6, RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Rawat put up a 50-run stand. Despite losing skipper du Plessis after the powerplay, the Challengers stayed on course for a comfortable win. Former skipper Kohli impressed with the bat, while youngster Rawat (66 off 47) played a match-winning knock. Rawat and Kohli stitched up a 80 run partnership off 52 deliveries to guide RCB home.

A direct throw from Ramandeep sent Rawat back with RCB needing 22 off 19. Kohli, who was dropped on 30 by Brevis, missed out on his half-century. Brevis got his revenge as a controversial LBW call went against the batsman and a miffed Kohli walked off the field in a huff. But that didn't dampen RCB's win as Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell finished the job. Maxwell, playing in his first game this season, hit Brevis with back-to-back boundaries to finish off the game with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, skipper Rohit Sharma (26 off 15) and Ishan Kishan (26 off 28) gave MI a strong start, stitching together a 50-run partnership off 38 deliveries. Bringing up fifty in the powerplay, MI were cruising before Harshal Patel handed RCB the big breakthrough. Picking up the MI skipper off his own delivery, Patel derailed MI as the former champions found it tough to fight there way back.

Wanindu Hasaranga removed Brevis before Glenn Maxwell pulled off a stellar run out to remove Tilak Varma (0) for a duck. Hasaranga then pocketed the big wicket of Pollard (0) as Mumbai struggled at 62/5 at 10.1 overs. With the former champions struggling at 99 for 6 in 16 overs, Suryakumar Yadav played a smashing knocks to lift the team out of the rut.

The stylish batsman notched up his second successive fifty as Mumbai breached the 150-run mark. Yadav along with Jaydev Unadkat stitched on an unbeaten partnership of 72 runs off 40 balls. The 19th over saw MI add 23 runs to the board as Suryakumar's unbeaten 68 helped MI reach 151/6.

For RCB, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged two wickets each as Akash Deep, who accounted for one MI wicket, was the most economical bowler.

Following the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore are now on a three-match winning run, while Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account this season.