IPL 2022: RCB vs MI Stats And Record Preview, Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma Stats, Karthik Eyes Big Record

Mumbai Indians on the other hand will be eager to stem the rot and register their first win of the IPL 2022, and get on to the points table.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said the MI need to focus more and show a lot more hunger.

“I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament. Because oppositions are different, they come up with different plans all the time.



“We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to stay on top of them. And the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and that desperation on the field - with the bat, with the ball,” said Rohit in a dressing room speech.

It will be tough against the Faf du Plessis-led RCB. In that backdrop, we are looking at some stats of RCB vs MI match along with a few approaching milestones.

1. RCB vs MI Head to Head Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 29 times in the IPL. MI have an edge winning 17 matches to RCB's winning 12 games. 2. RCB vs MI Stats Highest total of RCB: 235 Highest total of MI: 213 Lowest total of RCB: 122 Lowest total of MI: 111 3. RCB IPL stats Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6341 Highest Individual score: Chris Gayle: 175 Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6 Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42 Most Sixes: Chris Gayle: 239 Most Fours: Virat Kohli: 546 Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139 Best bowling: 5/5: Anil Kumble Highest partnership: 229 by Virat Kohli/AB de Villiers vs Gujarat Lions in 2016. 4. MI IPL Stats Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 4441 Highest Individual Score: 114 by Sanath Jayasuriya Most centuries: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Lendl Simmons, Sanath Jayasuriya — All 1 each. Most 50s: Rohit Sharma: 32 Most Sixes: Kieron Pollard: 214 Most Fours: Rohit Sharma: 395 Most Wickets: Lasith Malinga: 170 Best Bowling: 6/12 by Alzarri Joseph Highest partnership: 167 by Herschelle Gibbs/Rohit Sharma vs KKR in 2012. 5. RCB vs MI: Approaching milestones 1. MI captain Rohit Sharma is five fours away from completing 500 fours in the IPL. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner and Suresh Raina are other players who have hit over 500 fours in the IPL so far. 2. RCB's Dinesh Karthik needs 10 more fours to complete 400 fours in the IPL. 3. RCB's Dinesh Karthik (3848) needs just 27 runs more to overtake Shane Watson (3876) as the 13th highest run-getter in the IPL. 4. RCB's Harshal Patel has 82 wickets from 66 IPL matches and he needs one more wicket to go past Imran Tahir as the 31st highest wicket-taker in the IPL. A two-wicket haul can get him tied with Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, both of them have 84 wickets in the IPL.