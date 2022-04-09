IPL 2022: RCB vs MI Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: RCB invite MI to bat

After winning the toss on Saturday, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis elected to bowl first against Rohit Sharma-led MI.

After inviting Mumbai to bat first, du Plessis said, "It's our first game here so not sure what it will do. Stadiums are putting grass initially to protect surfaces. Hopefully there's dew later. For me the pleasing thing was that we managed to get across in games that have had pressure. Maxwell is back, been really good for RCB. Replaces Rutherford. Will slot into the No. 4 position, that middle period he is very good player of spin. DK is going really well, it's the role and clarity that we've given DK that will give him some consistency."

Speaking at the toss Rohit said, "We wanted to bowl first too, trend and nature of the pitch. It gets better as the game goes on. We know we have to play good cricket to win, whether we bat first or bowl first doesn't matter. We need to apply ourselves more than before. All games you play are big games. You want to get some momentum with a win, we've been looking for it for three games. (Suryakumar) He's a quality player. Strengthens are batting with him coming back. We look forward to the same not only from him but everyone else. Couple of changes: Left out Tymal Mills and Unadkat comes in place of him. Daniel sams is out.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are still looking for their first win this season, having lost three matches on the trot. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore, being led under new skipper Faf du Plessis, have won two matches on the trot, after losing their high-scoring opener to Punjab Kings.

While RCB will look to build on their momentum and secure their third win on the trot, MI will be desperate to turn things around and get a win under their belt.

Individual performances have not been MI's problem this season. Rohit Sharma's side need to quickly regroup and fire as a unit to get their first win this season. Skipper Rohit Sharma will also look to get some runs under his belt having scored 41, 10 and 3 in the first three games so far. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma have been some of the positives for the side, but the bowling unit also needs to regroup quickly if they are to keep RCB at bay.

Meanwhile, for RCB, new skipper du Plessis has led from the front, while Dinesh Karthik has been in exceptional touch. RCB will head into the game as the favourites over MI.

RCB vs MI Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11:

Faf du Plessis (capt), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Mumbai Indians Playing 11:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, M Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah