IPL 2022: Rohit, Ishan, Bumrah join squad as Mumbai Indians begin preparations for season

After completing the 2-0 whitewash in the Test series against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, captain Rohit and speedster Bumrah moved from bubble to bubble to join the squad late on Monday (March 14) night.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Kishan, who was part of the Indian T20 squad that played Sri Lanka last month, also flew from Bengaluru separately after securing full-fitness certificate from NCA.

The 12-day strength and conditioning pre-season camp, ahead of Mumbai Indians' first match, is being held at their in-house training facility at Reliance Jio Stadium in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

"Mumbai Indians will also play a couple of inter-squad practice matches towards the second week of the camp," a media statement issued by Mumbai Indians stated.

The first day training session was preceded with player assessment analysis by the coaching staff lead by director of cricket Zaheer Khan and coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

Over the next 11-weeks, Mumbai Indians coaching staff will look at upskilling the young domestic and international recruits through individual sessions, game situations, mental aspects and physical fitness.

Joining Zaheer and Mahela in this task will be Shane Bond, Robin Singh, Kiran More, Rahul Sanghvi, Vinay Kumar, TA Sekar, Paul Chapman and data analyst CKM Dhananjai.

Mumbai Indians will begin the quest for their sixth IPL title on March 27 when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2022: Will Suryakumar Yadav Play MI vs DC IPL Match on March 27? Here's the update

There are reports that injured batter Suryakumar Yadav could miss the season opener. Mumbai are also expected to miss the services of England pacer Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out for the whole season.

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, N Tilak Verma, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohd Arshad Khan.

(With inputs from Agencies)