IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore appoint Faf du Plessis as captain ahead of IPL 15

The RCB had required to find a new captain after Virat Kohli stepped down from the hot seat post the IPL 2021. Kohli was at the helm of Royal Challengers since 2013 and had led them in 9 season but they failed to land any title despite reaching two finals under Kohli.

There were talks about the RCB trying to persuade Kohli to take back the role, and the names of players like Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell were doing rounds for the captaincy role.

Faf, the former South Africa skipper, is the 7th captain of RCB as they were led by Rahul Dravid (2008), Kevin Pietersen (2009), Anil Kumble (2010), Daniel Vettori (2011-2012), Shane Watson (2017), Kohli (2013-2021) were the other RCB captains over the years

Faf dul Plessis were released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 auction despite being their second highest run-getter behind Ruturaj Gaikwad and could not buy him back at the auction too as RCB grabbed him.

With the appointment of Faf, now all the teams have announced captains ahead of the IPL 2022. They are: MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings), KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants), Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans).