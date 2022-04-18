IPL 2022, RR vs KKR Stats And Records Preview: Ashwin, Chahal, Narine, Sanju eye huge records

Both the sides have 6 points each and a win here will take the winner to the top 4 or at least till the vicinity of the top four in the IPL 2022.

So, we are here looking at some of the approaching records and stats the players from either side will be eyeing in the RR vs KKR match.

1 RR vs KKR Head to head record

Rajasthan Royals have faced Kolkata Knight Riders 25 times in the IPL. The KKR have a slender edge with 13 wins against RR’s 11 while one match ended in no result.

2 RR vs KKR approaching records

49: RR skipper Sanju Samson needs 49 runs to reach 5000 runs in T20 cricket.

2: KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has 39 wickets, needs to grab two more wickets to overtake Kuldeep Yadav (40 wickets) and become the second highest Indian wicket taker as a spinner for KKR in the IPL. Piyush Chawla (66) leads the list for the KKR.

3: KKR spinner Sunil Narine needs to take 3 more wickets to become the first overseas spinner to bag 150 IPL wickets.

24 – KRR all-rounder Sunil Narine needs 24 more runs to reach 1000 runs in the IPL. If so, he will become third player in the IPL after Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo to achieve the feat of 1000 runs and 100 hundred wickets the league.

150 – Sunil Narine will become the first cricketer to play 150 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in T20 cricket.

3 – KKR batsman Nitish Rana needs two more sixes to reach 100 sixes in the IPL.

57 – KKR top-order batsman Nitish Rana 1943) is 57 runs away from achieving the record of 2000 IPL runs.

2 – RR batsman Devdutt Padikkal (998) needs just two more runs to complete the milestone of 1000 runs in the IPL.

57 – Devdutt Padikkal of RR (1943) needs 57 more runs from reaching the milestone of 2000 T20 runs.

4 – Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals (46) needs four more sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL.

4 – Shimron Hetmyer (46) of RR needs four more fours to complete 50 fours in the IPL.

10 – Sanju Samson (190), the RR captain, needs 10 more fours to reach 200 fours for the Royals in the IPL.

8 – Sanju Samson (142), the premier RR batsman, needs eight more sixes to complete 150 sixes in the IPL.

8 – RR captain Samson (242) needs eight more fours to score 250 fours in the IPL.

2 – Venkatesh Iyer (48) of Kolkata Knight Riders needs two fours to complete 50 fours in the IPL.

2 – Venkatesh Iyer (148) of KKR needs two fours to get to 150 fours in all the T20 games.

4 – R Ashwin (146), the veteran RR spinner, needs 4 wickets to reach 150 wickets in the IPL.

25 – Ajinkya Rahane (5475), the KKR opener if he plays, needs 25 more runs to reach 5500 runs in the T20 games.

1 – Aaron finch (349), the KKR’s Aussie opener, needs just a match more complete 350 matches in T20 cricket.