IPL 2022: RR vs RCB Qualifier 2: Ravi Shastri expecting a cracker of a contest

In IPL 2022, both RR and RCB have showcased great skills and class to bring them into a position where they can end their title drought.

An IPL title has eluded RCB all along while RR could not replicate their success ever since lifting the trophy in the inaugural season in 2008.

"It's been 14 years for RCB (as they've never owned that elusive silverware) and 13 years since Rajasthan won their last title in the inaugural season. So between the two of them, it's been 27 years (laughs).

They both want it badly and it will be a battle of Royals. Let's wait for that one," Shastri said on the Cricket Live show in Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

The IPL caravan moves to Ahmedabad after a couple of high-scoring games in Kolkata.

Qualifier 2 will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi International Stadium - the biggest cricket stadium in the world - which will be packed to its capacity.

The final on May 29 will also be played at the iconic venue.

It's going to be a great contest as both the teams would want to win it badly," added Shastri.

His views were echoed by former South African captain Graeme Smith as well.

Smith - who has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals side in the past - reckons the pressure will be on the Sanju Samson-led side as they are heading into the game on the back of a defeat.

"I think the challenge will be on Rajasthan Royals after their disappointing loss against Gujarat Titans (in Qualifier 1). They must be hurt. Can they pick themselves up? RCB on the other hand are on a high," he said.

"They'll be keen to turn it around and put back a high skill level in the game. So, I agree with Ravi that we are going to have a cracker of a game on Friday night," added Smith.

Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB are on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy.

They take on Rajasthan, a team which has all bases covered but still came up short against Gujarat in Qualifier 1.

It has been a quick turnaround for RCB but they would not mind that as they look to ride the momentum. On the other hand, Samson will be eager to convert his 30s and 40s into a substantial knock and lead from the front.

