IPL 2022 Rumours: Lucknow, Ahmedabad teams eyeing Joe Root, Mitchell Starc?

The IPL mega auction would be held in Bengaluru on Feburary 12 and 13. For this edition, there would be two new teams as well -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

"Time is ticking but I have a lot to weigh up. Will it have a negative impact on me playing Test cricket? If I don't think so then I will put myself in the auction.

“But I will never do anything that will detract from playing Test cricket for England. It's so important to make sure that is the priority for me and other players as well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying.

Earlier, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on Wednesday had said that he is considering putting his name for the upcoming mega auction.

Starc has played 27 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the competition, but he has not turned up to play in the IPL for some years now.

"I've got two days to get my paperwork in, so that might be something to do today before training. I've not put my name down just yet, but I've got a couple more days to decide on that. It's certainly on the table regardless of what the schedule has got coming up," cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

"I haven't been for six years or so. Obviously, with a heavy weighting towards T20s over the last period of time and the World Cup coming up later this year, that's one to take into consideration as well.

“There's a bit going on with scheduling and what-not to get our heads around, certainly for us multi-format players," he added.

IPL two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team on Tuesday received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).