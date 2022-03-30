IPL 2022: SRH skipper Williamson fined for slow over rate

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, SRH captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," an IPL statement said.

Sanju Samson led the team from the front while Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal shined on their debut for RR and helped their side register an emphatic 61-run win over listless SRH in the opening game at the MCA Stadium.

1

53614

Put into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 210 for six in their stipulated 20 overs.

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with a 55 off 27 balls and Devdutt Padikkal made 41 in 29 deliveries after opener Jos Buttler laid the foundation with a 28-ball 35 at the MCA Stadium.

Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer blasted 32 off 13 balls. In reply, SRH were stopped at 149 for seven.

The Royals got the better of SRH in every department after Samson led from the front with a scintillating knock to power his team to a imposing total, which SRH never looked like chasing.

IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

In the end, Williamson's (2) team struggled, with the captain himself enduring a bad day in office.

SRH wouldn't have got even that many had it not been for Aiden Markram's unbeaten 57 and Washington Sundar's 14-ball 40, the latter somewhat making up with the willow after his forgettable outing with the ball.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

SRH's top-order batting was in stark contrast to Samson and Padikkal, who added 73 runs for the third wicket off 41 balls, before Hetmyer used his brute power to clobber 32 in only 13 deliveries and take RR past 200.

Samson's six-hitting prowess was on display as he struck five maximums and three boundaries, sparing no bowler during his entertaining stay in the middle.

IPL 2022: Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna shine as Rajasthan Royals hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs

Later Hetymar smashed three sixes to pile on SRH's misery.

A clinical show by the bowlers, led by leg-spinner Yuzvedra Chahal (3/22 in 4 overs), then completed the task for RR.

Chasing an improbable 211, Sunrisers lost key batter Williamson after a diving catch by Padikkal before Rahul Tripathi (0) became Prasidh Krishna's second victim of the day.

It became nine for three as Trent Boult trapped Nicolas Pooran (0) in front of the wicket.

To make matters worse, Chahal removed two more batters in Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad in quick succession, as Sunrisers lost half their side for 37 runs and stared at a heavy defeat.

But Markram, Romario Shepherd (24) and Sundar, who got 24 runs in the 17th over, delayed the inevitable and reduced the margin of defeat.

The Royals next take on Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 2) while SRH locks horns with Lucknow Super Giants at the same venue two days later.