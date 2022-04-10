IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Stats & Record Preview: Sunrisers numbers in DY Patil; Titans players’ record against HYD

Kane Williamson led SRH opened their campaign with two defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

But, the Orange Army got their act together in their third match of IPL 2022 and handed a fourth defeat in a row to the defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

After the bowlers led by T Natarajan and Washington Sundar restricted CSK to 154/7, Williamson, Rahul Tripathi and fifty up Abhishek Sharma guided SRH to an 8-wicket win.

Hardik Pandya's GT, on the other hand, are unbeaten in 3, having beaten fellow newcomers LSG in their IPL bow and followed that with an impressive 14-run win over Delhi Capitals and most recently a thriller against Punjab Kings.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams in IPL. But, Sunrisers have previously played at the Dr DY Patil and some of Gujarat Titans players have good numbers against SRH from their stints with their previous franchises.

So, ahead of SRH vs GT 2022, we take a look at some interesting past records relating to both the teams and their players along with some milestones in sight:

Sunrisers Hyderabad record in Dr DY Patil Stadium SRH have played 2 matches so far at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, losing 1 against LSH and winning 1 against CSK. In the first match, LSG led by KL Rahul beat SRH by 12 runs on April 4, when Romario Shepherd, Sundar and Natarajan took 2 wickets, while Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran top scored with knocks of 44 and 34 respectively. In the second, SRH beat CSK by 8 wickets, chasing down a target of 155 with 14 balls to spare. Young Abhishek Sharma was the star of the match in run chase, scoring 75 off 50 balls and shared good partnerships with Williamson (32 off 40 balls) and Tripathi (39 off 15 balls). Natarajan and Sundar was once again among the wickets. Gujarat Titans players’ top performance vs SRH for previous franchises Most Runs: Shubman Gill - 232 runs in 9 innings (For KKR) Highest Score: David Miller - 89* off 44 balls in 2015 (For PBKS) Most Wickets: Mohammed Shami - 11 wickets in 11 matches (For DD, KKR and PBKS) Most Sixes: David Miller - 12 sixes in 11 innings (For PBKS and RR) Most Fours: Shubman Gill - 23 fours in 9 innings (For KKR) Best Bowling: Alzarri Joseph - 6 for 12 in 3.4 overs in 2019 (For MI) Most Fifties: Shubman Gill - 2 fifties in 9 innings (For KKR) Upcoming milestones in SRH vs GT 2022 ▶ Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) is one six away from 100 sixes in IPL. The Indian all-rounder is also 2 catches away from 100 catches in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 6 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL. ▶ David Miller (Gujarat Titans) is 8 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL. The South African batter is also 76 runs away from completing 8000 runs and 3 sixes away from 350 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) is 2 wickets away from 100 IPL wickets. ▶ Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 65 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. ▶ Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 3 maximums away from 300 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).