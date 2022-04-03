IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

Kane Williamson's SRH opened their campaign with a 61-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals, while KL Rahul-led LSG also lost their season opener to fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans, but bounced back with a 6-wicket victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

This will be the two teams' first ever meeting and also their first outing at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, which has witnessed three matches so far this season with the team chasing winning twice and team defending a score winning once.

IPL 2022: SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Both teams bowlers have also conceded over 200 runs in a single innings so far, but LSG were successful in chasing the score down as opposed to SRH, who suffered a defeat by a huge margin.

SRH will look to alter their bowling line up following the availability of Marco Jansen and LSH although they have won their last match may bring star all-rounder Jason Holder into the side.

Here is a look at the squads, live streaming, TV channel information for SRH vs LSG 2022:

Squads

SRH: Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

SRH vs LSG match details

Date: Monday, April 4

Time: 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar