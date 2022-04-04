IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Toss and Playing 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad invite Lucknow Super Giants to bat first

After winning the toss at the DY Patil Stadium Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.

While Super Giants have one change in their playing XI, with Jason Holder coming in for Dushmantha Chameera, Sunrisers will field an unchanged side for the second match of the season.

After invited Lucknow to bat, SRH skipper Williamson said, "We'll bowl first. We've seen some similarities in a number of early matches and we'll try to get something out of the surface early on, and potentially some dew later on. No changes.

Meanwhile at the toss Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said, "Ya we would have wanted to bowl first as well - that's been the trend so far. We do have one change - Holder comes in for Chameera. (Holder) We picked Jason at the auction because he's one of the top all rounders in the world and can swing the new ball and bat as well. (Badoni) One of the biggest takeaways for us has been how he has performed under pressure."

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers, who have only played one match so far, got their season off to a losing start after suffering a crushing 61-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, new entrants Lucknow Super Giants have had a mixed season so far. After losing their opener to fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans, the KL Rahul-led side bounced back with a scintillating win over Chennai Super Kings.

This is the first time the two sides will be meeting in the IPL. While Sunrisers will eye their first win of the season, Super Giants will look to add their second win on the trot. This will be the first match for both sides at the DY Patil Stadium. In the ongoing IPL season, chasing teams have won 2 out of 3 matches at the DY Patil Stadium.

SRH vs LSG Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Kane Williamson (capt.), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan



Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: KL Rahul (capt.), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, AJ Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan