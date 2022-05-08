IPL 2022: SRH vs RCB Highlights: Hasaranga fifer powers Royal Challengers Bangalore to big win over Sunrisers

The Challengers impressed with both bat and ball as they notched their seventh win of the season, and the second win on the trot. Sunrisers on the other hand, fell to their fourth consecutive loss.

Electing to bat first in the afternoon game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Challengers got off to a shaky start, as former skipper Virat Kohli fell for his third golden duck this season. This season Kohli has failed to score against SRH as he fell for a duck in both fixtures.

Suchit handed SRH a strong start as he conceded just two runs in the first over and removed Kohli for a duck. But the Challengers recovered quickly after losing Kohli as they added 47 runs in the powerplay for the loss of 1 wicket.

Du Plessis played a captain's knock, scoring his 25th IPL half-century off just 34 deliveries. The captain and Patidar, who was dropped on 37 by Farooqi, stitched together a century stand for the second-wicket. The duo added 105 off 73 to set the Challengers up for a big total.

Suchit, once again came to SRH's rescue as he struck on his final over to remove Patidar for 48 off 38 to reduce RCB to 105/2 in 12.2 overs

A superb finish by Dinesh Karthik saw RCB to reach 192/3. Karthik, who was dropped on 8 by Tripathi and it went for a six, hammered Farooqi in the final over, hitting three maximums and a boundary.

In reply, RCB bowlers handed them a dream start as a direct hit at the keeper's end saw SRH captain Kane Williamson run out on the very first ball. Opener Abhishek Sharma followed his skipper back quickly as Maxwell reduced SRH to 1/2 at the end of one over.

Wanindu Hasaranga handed RCB the big wicket of Aiden Markram as he was picked up by Virat Kohli at deep midwicket. SRH reduced to 51/3 in 8.2overs. Hasaranga kept the pressure on SRH as he removed the big-hitting Nicholas Pooran for 19 off 14 te reduce SRH to 89/4 in 12.1 overs.

Rahul Tripathi kept SRH in the chase as he brought up his half-century off 33 balls. Tripathi, who was dropped on 55 by Hasaranga, was removed by Josh Hazlewood. Hazlewood handed Challengers the big wicket as Tripathi was picked up by Lomror at deep backward square. From thereon the SRH line-up crumbled like a pack of cards.

Hasaranga was the pick of the RCB bowlers as he led the attack with a five wicket haul. Man-of-the-match Hasaranga's 5/18 saw Sunrisers fold for 125, to hand RCB a massive win.

The loss saw Sunrisers remain sixth on the points table with five wins and six games from eleven matches this season. Meanwhile, Challengers, who are still eyeing their maiden IPL title, strengthened their hold on the fourth spot with their seventh win from twelve games.