IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Royals skipper Sanju Samson led from the front as the inaugural champions put on an all round show to hand the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers a crushing defeat.

After being invited to bat in Pune, the Royals openers Jos Buttler and Yeshasvi Jaiswal stitched together an opening stand of 58 off 41 to get the team off to a strong start. The Royals batting order showed their mettle as they set a massive 211-run target.

At a strike rate of 203.70, Samson top-scored for his side with a 27-ball 55, while new recruit Devdutt Padikkal proved his mettle with the bat as he scored a sizzling 29-ball 41. While the batsman put up a stellar show, the bowlers played their part to perfection as SRH struggled from the onset.

The Sunrisers registered their lowest-ever powerplay score as they were reduced to 14/3 in the powerplay. Washington Sundar (40 off 14) and Markram (57 n.o off 41) put up a fighting partnership off 55 off 19 - but it was too little too late.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore player Yuzvendra Chahal had an impressive debut for the Royals as he pocketed three wickets, while Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna pocketed two crucial wickets each.

The Royals put on a team show as they comfortably defended the massive target. The Royals became the only team this season to defend the target they've set. For the Sunrisers, while the dreaded no balls will haunt them, the batting unit also will have a lot to think about.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match:

Sanju Samson (Winning captain & Player of the Match): I think it was a very different wicket than what we thought. If you bowled Test match lengths, the wicket was helping fast bowlers. No long term goals, just want to win as much as possible and contribute to team's victory. Working on my fitness, game awareness, understanding conditions, and choosing my scoring options. Not rushing. I would like to spend lot of time in the middle knowing I can catch up anytime. (Auction) Have great leaders like Sanga in the squad. I have some say. He helps and asks me the final question. Luckily everyone, lot of cricketing brains have worked together to get a good squad. I think every season we come with great dreams, its a franchise that takes good care of us and doesn't put too much pressure - like you're giving me right now! One game at a time.

Kane Williamson (Losing captain): I think we started beautifully with the ball. We had opportunities. We've seen in all games there's swing and assistance with the new ball - you have to try and make some inroads. We looked likely, but some fine margins. It was obviously a good surface and they are a difficult team to stop. For us, we need to look at it logically and there are a number of things to improve on. That said, T20 throws some curveballs at you, got to get your chin up. (No balls) Its not something common to us as a side. It was a surprise. We certainly don't want to be doing that. It represents extra deliveries and when you take a wicket off it, its never nice. A number of things you can't control. (Umran Malik) Exciting, has the raw pace. He's young, got some experience last year and surely will continue to get better. We've got to side down, we've had a few days before the next game. We know the nature of T20 can be fickle. We were put under pressure in the first innings' second half, and for us as a young team we need to be nice and clear on what we want to execute. We want to learn. With the bat, it was tough - the ball moved. We threw some punches at the back end, and Rajasthan did that beautifully too.

Prasidh Krishna (2/16): Yes there was good bound and seam. I hit the hard lengths after seeing their bowlers. I got two slips in. When Jos got out, he said it was tough to hit off straighter lengths. It's a mixture of both. Now that we've played the first match together (with captain Samson), we talk what is the best thing on how many overs I bowl in a spell. Boult put pressure and that helped me get wickets as well. We've had a few practice games, everybody had a good hit, good bowl - everyone has good experience and that will come to use in the future.

SRH vs RR 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Washington Sundar (SRH) 40 off 14 with a strike rate of 285.71

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 95 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Sanju Samson (RR) - five sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Prasidh Krishna (RR) - 2 for 2 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Sanju Samson (RR)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Umran Malik (SRH)

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Aiden Markram (SRH) - five fours

Player of the match: Sanju Samson (RR)