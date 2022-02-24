IPL 2022: Start Date, Venues Confirmed; 10-team tournament set to have a Saturday start

The highly-anticipated fifteenth edition of the biggest T20 extravaganza will see a total of 70 games this year. The T20 cricket league - a flagship tournament of the BCCI - will now have 10 teams from this edition which means the league games are going to be increased.

As per a Cricbuzz report, the decision over the kick-off date for the tournament was taken during the virtual IPL Governing Council meeting on Thursday (February 24).

IPL Winners and Runners List

The reports also confirmed that all the league games of the tournament will be held in Maharashtra and the cities of Mumbai and Pune are going to host the tournament.

IPL 2022 across 4 venues

Mumbai will host 55 games while the remaining 15 games will be held in Pune. Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium are the three venues in Mumbai that will host these 55 games.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium in Pune will host the remaining 15 games. Moreover, all the 10 teams will play four league games each at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium while three matches apiece at Brabourne and Pune. The tournament will wrap up by May 29. However, the venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided.

Crowd to be allowed in stadium

Unlike the previous edition - which was held behind closed doors when the league was held in India - this year's tournament will not be played out in front of empty stands.

"Spectators will be allowed as per guidelines set by the Maharashtra government and to start with, it will be 40 per cent. If the COVID situation remains under control and cases decline, it might be a full house at the business end," a source said.

"Each team will play same number of games at each of the stadiums. Mumbai Indians will play four games at Wankhede Stadium. We are having as many as 12 double headers and it was decided that Saturday start (march 26) allows us to host a double-header on Sunday," an IPL source added.

There has been no decision with regards to play-offs but Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host the final. The BCCI is working out on the fixtures and will be revealed in the coming days.