IPL 2022: Twitterati compare Ayush Badoni celebration to star Indian batter’s trademark move

The 22-year-old, who scored a fifty on his IPL debut, was once again a star for the new entrants as he followed knocks of 54 off 41 balls vs Gujarat Titans, 19 off 9 vs Chennai Super Kings, 19 off 12 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 3-ball 10 to carry LSG home against Delhi Capitals.

Chasing a score of 150, LSG were in a comfortable position, but the fall of a few wickets put them on the back before Badoni joined Krunal Pandya to finish the run chase,

Needing 6 off the final over, LSG lost Deepak Hooda off the first delivery bowled by Shardul Thakur, the second ball (the first faced by Badoni) was a dot, but the youngster held his nerve and hit a four followed by a six off the third and fourth deliveries to finish the match.

After he scored the winning runs via a maximum in the final over, the youngster imitated former Indian Captain Virat Kohli-like celebration at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The Delhi youngster pointed at the name and number on the back of his jersey and then did a fist pump in the air like Kohli after finishing the match with two balls to spare. This got Twitter users drawing similarity in the celebration and labelled it as Kohli's influence on youngsters.

LSG skipper Rahul was also full of praise for the youngster in the post-match presentation ceremony, highlighting his ability to stay calm under pressure.

"Badoni has held his nerve every time he has gone into bat and he's delivered for us under pressure. Great learning for him, important for him to keep working hard and stay humble. Been a complete team effort so far. The way everyone has stepped up has been incredible."

Meanwhile, there is an interesting story about Badoni and his previous history with DC according to a tweet by a journalist.

#AyushBadoni was asked to clear 3 levels of trials by @DelhiCapitals scouts. Last one during the 3rd wave in Mumbai. He smacked 50 in less than 20 balls in each of them. Then they didn't even bid.

The fist pump after killing the game said it all. #LSGvsDC #IPL2022 — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) April 7, 2022