IPL 2022: 'We need him in India colours ASAP,' say Twitterati as Umran Malik bowls a triple-wicket maiden

The uncapped India right-arm speedster - who has been impressing the world with his quick bowling and now with his control - bowled a triple wicket maiden over against Punjab Kings. It was on the third occasion in the history of the IPL when no runs were conceded in the 20th over a game.

There have been a total of 905 games in the IPL since its inception in 2008 and the feat which the young seamer from Jammu achieved was rarest of rare.

Malik has been garnering a lot of praise and attention for his sheer pace and his ability to bowl consistently in excess of 150-plus. The 22-year-old from Srinagar has bowled the fastest delivery in IPL 2022 with the one clocking 153.1 km/hour against Chennai Super Kings.

However, against Punjab Kings, the youngster produced a special performance, something which he is going to cherish for a long time. Bowling the final over for his team, Malik dismissed Odean Smith by taking a good return catch off his own bowling.

Then he bowled dot ball to the new man-in Rahul Chahar on the very next ball he clean bowled the leg-spinner with a full-length delivery. On the very next ball, the speedster clean bowled Vaibhav Arora for a golden duck with another beauty. Arora too committed the same mistake as Chahar and paid the price.

The pacer was on a hat-trick on the final ball of the over but Arshdeep Singh denied him. However, he was run out while trying to sneak a single on the final ball of the over. Punjab Kings' innings thus came to an end for 151.

Before the start of the match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, former India quick Irfan Pathan had claimed that Malik - with whom he spent time during his stint with Jammu and Kashmir Ranji team - reminds him of former Pakistan bowling great Waqar Younis.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the PBKS game, Irfan said, "The first time I saw him bowl was when I was playing for Jammu and Kashmir and I was the mentor. And watching him bowl reminded me of the great Waqar Younis."

Twitterati were equally impressed with Umran Malik's performance against SRH and said:

A triple wicket maiden for a final over is an outstanding effort from young Umran Malik. Skills and raw pace and great execution is gold stuff.#PBKSvSRH — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik bowling some speed today….too soon to mention Australians pitches 🤷🏽‍♀️ #T20WC #IPL2022 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik in last 2 matches in #IPL2022: 2/27(4) & 4/28(4). — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2022

This last over by #UmranMalik was surreal. A maiden with 3 wickets and a run-out. Stuffs of dream! What a tournament Umran is having in #IPL2022 Blue jersey coming soon 🇮🇳 #PBKSvSRH — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik 🥳💪 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 17, 2022

This is serious stuff from #UmranMalik. Pace and accuracy..🎯🎯 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 17, 2022

Last over maiden 👏 #UmranMalik — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 17, 2022

#UmranMalik stole @liaml4893 s thunder with a searing spell and was backed well by senior pro @BhuviOfficial and @Natarajan_91 👏🏽 Could be a tricky chase for #SRH, Tripathi holds the key.#SRHvsPBKS — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) April 17, 2022

We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik https://t.co/T7yLb1JapM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik is a special talent. Please @BCCI don't screw him up or over. #IPL2022 — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) April 17, 2022

Visualising #UmranMalik in Test cricket. Taking the pitch out of the equation with pace through the air.



Sheer pace through the air and a hint of swing. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 17, 2022

This is just crazy. 4 wickets and no run in the last over. Umran Malik breathing fire 🔥🔥 #UmranMalik #SRHvsPBKS — Shivam Sharma (@imshivamsharma9) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik 🚀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik that’s one fine looking death over if ever I’ve seen one! 😳 #PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/EutjQou07l — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 17, 2022

Eye on Umran Malik is must 👍 he has got raw pace and he is growing as a bowler. — Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) April 17, 2022