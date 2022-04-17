Cricket
IPL 2022: 'We need him in India colours ASAP,' say Twitterati as Umran Malik bowls a triple-wicket maiden

By
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Mumbai, April 17: Young Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik on Sunday (April 17) produced one of his best bowling performances in the tournament when he returned with superb figures of 4/28 against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 league game at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

The uncapped India right-arm speedster - who has been impressing the world with his quick bowling and now with his control - bowled a triple wicket maiden over against Punjab Kings. It was on the third occasion in the history of the IPL when no runs were conceded in the 20th over a game.

There have been a total of 905 games in the IPL since its inception in 2008 and the feat which the young seamer from Jammu achieved was rarest of rare.

Malik has been garnering a lot of praise and attention for his sheer pace and his ability to bowl consistently in excess of 150-plus. The 22-year-old from Srinagar has bowled the fastest delivery in IPL 2022 with the one clocking 153.1 km/hour against Chennai Super Kings.

However, against Punjab Kings, the youngster produced a special performance, something which he is going to cherish for a long time. Bowling the final over for his team, Malik dismissed Odean Smith by taking a good return catch off his own bowling.

Then he bowled dot ball to the new man-in Rahul Chahar on the very next ball he clean bowled the leg-spinner with a full-length delivery. On the very next ball, the speedster clean bowled Vaibhav Arora for a golden duck with another beauty. Arora too committed the same mistake as Chahar and paid the price.

The pacer was on a hat-trick on the final ball of the over but Arshdeep Singh denied him. However, he was run out while trying to sneak a single on the final ball of the over. Punjab Kings' innings thus came to an end for 151.

Before the start of the match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, former India quick Irfan Pathan had claimed that Malik - with whom he spent time during his stint with Jammu and Kashmir Ranji team - reminds him of former Pakistan bowling great Waqar Younis.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the PBKS game, Irfan said, "The first time I saw him bowl was when I was playing for Jammu and Kashmir and I was the mentor. And watching him bowl reminded me of the great Waqar Younis."

Twitterati were equally impressed with Umran Malik's performance against SRH and said:

