IPL 2022: WATCH! Wanindu Hasaranga of RCB celebrates like Neymar of PSG against KKR

RCB secured their first victory of the Indian Premier League 2022 by beating the KKR by 3 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

A stellar bowling performance by RCB, spearheaded by Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket haul restricted KKR to 128 before useful lower-order contributions from RCB batters took them over the line in a final-over thriller.

Wanindu Hasaranga who was adjudged 'Man of the Match' in the post-match presentation while talking about the game said: "Crucial situation, I got only four (runs) and got out."

The all-rounder also talked about his bowling exploits, saying: "I am really happy. Especially with the dew, it is very hard to bowl."

The Sri Lankan international then talked about his celebration which is inspired by Paris Saint-Germain FC superstar Neymar Jr.

"My favourite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do. When I go play, I don't take any pressure. That's why I feel I got success," Hasaranga said. RCB will next take on Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium.

KKR captain Shryeas Iyer too had praised Hasaranga for his exploits with the ball. The Sri Lankan spinner had dismissed Shreyas just when he looked poised for a bigger score.

“He (Wanindu Hasaranga) bowled really well, he got off to a good start after getting my wicket. I was able to read him pretty well at the start.

“We had decided that we'll play him as an off-spinner but unfortunately he bowled really good lines and lengths. He's also very experienced and he was getting some help on this wicket. Congratulations to him,” said Shreyas.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis too was happy to see his side prevailing after a tense chase. “I am very happy. Close small margins game are very important at the start. Small score, we just tried to be positive but very good bowling from their seamers.

“The ball swung a little more earlier but today there was seam and bounce. Two three days ago, it was 200 and today it was 130. We would like to be more convincing. Just the experience we had as the runs were never a problem. We just needed to have wickets in hand,” said Du Plessis.