IPL 2022: ‘Will be interesting to see how CSK perform after MS Dhoni,' says Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh - who was part of the CSK setup - opened up on the development saying the four-time IPL winners will always find it difficult to get Dhoni's replacement in the coming years. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK established itself as one of the most consistent and successful franchises in the history of the tournament.

Speaking with Network 18, the former off-spinner said, "When you have a captain like MS Dhoni, it is difficult to get someone and expect that person to replicate what Dhoni has been doing. To replace him as a captain (in CSK) is going to be a tough decision. It is a big shoes to fill. I still feel he is the best captain in IPL. They tried with Ravindra Jadeja but failed and they have gone back to MS which is a great thing.

It is going to be interesting to see how CSK performs beyond Dhoni. When we talk about Dhoni's captaincy he has won the T20 World cup, the World Cup and even the Champions Trophy and has been so successful in IPL. A lot of credit goes to him who has been running the show for so many years. He will always be in the dugout with CSK but being there and being on the field are two different things."

MI-CSK erred during the IPL auction?

Apart from CSK, five-time champions Mumbai Indians also endured their worst-ever season as the Rohit Sharma-led side became the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs race with eight straight defeats. Speaking on MI and CSK's dismal show this year, the Turbanator claimed the two teams failed to put up a strong squad after the mega auction.

"I think the auction didn't go well with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians and they haven't looked strong. This is the first time that we have seen that they don't have bowlers who can defend 150 runs barring Jasprit Bumrah or Ravindra Jadeja. They have good and quality players but the other teams especially Gujarat Lions and Lucknow Super Giants have made a really strong team. Also, IPL is one of the tournaments which gives every team a chance so this is a great opportunity for other teams to showcase their talents," Singh said.

Bhajji wants KulCha in T20 WC squad

Harbhajan also expressed his delight watching Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal do so well in the ongoing tournament and believes India's wrist-spin twins should be in the India squad for T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.

"I don't know why they (selectors) broke that partnership which was doing well for India. I certainly believe that you have to bring 'Kulcha' back, Kuldeep and Yuzvendra, I think they have been brilliant for team India. When they played together, they took wickets in the middle overs, whether it was T20s, ODIs or any format, they played together, and they were very successful. It will be great to see them bowling in Australia, where the grounds are big and they both are quality bowlers. Their mentality is always to take wickets," Singh said.