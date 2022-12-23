IPL 2023 Auction: Experts react to the expensive buys of the IPL auction

Three of the most expensive buys in the history of IPL came on the day. Sam Curran has now become the most expensive player in IPL history after his INR 18.5 crore move to Punjab Kings.

He is followed by Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green (INR 17.5 Crore to Mumbai Indians) and England all-rounder Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 Crore to Chennai Super Kings).

Indian uncapped player Mukesh Kumar bagged a huge deal with Delhi Capitals, so did former KKR bowler Shivam Mavi.

There were some other notable massive buys as Harry Brook fetched INR 13.25 Crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Nicholas Pooran getting a humongous INR 16 Crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants.

Experts from the JioCinema broadcast reacted after the big buys. Take a look at who said what-

Anil Kumble on MI and CSK buys "Someone like Cameron Green - we spoke about this yesterday too saying Wankhede stadium will be probably ideal for him, so Mumbai Indians will be happy with that buy and Chennai Super Kings has done really well there with Ben Stokes - with the leadership there. MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes, I mean you can't ask for a better sort of a combination," said former India coach Anil Kumble. AB De Villiers feels Stokes value was not enough "There is no amount of money enough for Ben Stokes - he is an unbelievable player, experienced with both bat and ball. I actually think he is a bit undervalued and is going to bring a lot to the party!," said former South Africa player AB de Villiers. Former KKR captain Eoin Morgan agreed with ABD saying Ben Stokes was a steal at 16.25 Cr. Scott Styris on Mayank Agarwal Scott Styris on the other hand felt that Mayank Agarwal (8.25 crores to Sunrisers Hyderabad) was the better buy between the two players after he successfully predicted that SRH will go for Agarwal in the Mastercard Match Centre Live Auction War Room on Friday. "Indian players are worth more than overseas because you need seven versus the four overseas. So, I think it's a great buy - Mayank Agarwal," said the former Kiwi player. Chris Gayle reacted on Harry Brook and Nicholas Pooran deals "Harry Brook - broke the bank early! That's a lot of money, it's good a buy. He's a good player as well," said Gayle after the Englishman fetched INR 13.25 crore from SRH. West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran got INR 16 crores with Lucknow Super Giants' first buy of the day that got Chris Gayle in a joking mood. "Nikki P, the money that I lend you, can I get it back please," joked the Universal Boss immediately after.