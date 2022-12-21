IPL 2023 Auction: How to watch mini-auction for free in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam

Viacom18 Sports, which won the digital rights for the IPL 2023, is the newest premier sports network in India. Viacom18 Sports has assembled cricket royalty for the IPL 2023 Players Auction and their experts' panel comprises some of the all-time IPL greats.

IPL icons such as Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Eoin Morgan, and Scott Styris will form JioCinema's star-studded expert panel. They will be bringing the most comprehensive, immersive, and in-depth coverage of the auction for their fans.

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Players Auction will be available in several languages which will further make it an immersive experience for the viewers. The auction updates on December 23 will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali and Malayalam.

The panel will be part of an array of shows to keep fans engaged and excited for the Player Auction 2023, including an in-house mock auction a day before.

Hindi Coverage of IPL Auction

Fondly known as Mr IPL, Raina will headline the Hindi coverage alongside state-mate and former India left-arm pacer Singh on IPL's Official Digital Streaming Partner.

English Coverage on IPL mini-auction

Former Indian men's team head coach Kumble, IPL stalwart Uthappa, England's World Cup-winning captain Morgan, and former New Zealand all-rounder Styris will put teeth into the English panel that will also bring in-depth narratives like never before in the lead-up to the auction.

Universe Boss and Mr. 360 will join forces as former teammates Gayle and De Villiers will re-unite and offer fans a dash of entertainment, excitement and 360-degree views.

Suresh Raina on TATA IPL Player Auction 2023

"I am coming back to the IPL armed with a mike in hand," said Suresh Raina. "It is exciting to be a part of the TATA IPL Player Auction 2023 along with my friends and former teammates and engage with fans across India."

Chris Gayle on IPL Auction

"This is as thrilling as it gets to return to the IPL in a different avatar with my former teammates and competitors for the auction," said Chris Gayle. "I hope to get the same love from the fans in my new role where I will do some talking and not my bat."

AB de Villiers on IPL 2023 Auction Coverage

"India is a very special place and to come back to the IPL in a new avatar with JioCinema will is an intriguing prospect," said AB de Villiers. "I hope fans enjoy and appreciate my work with a mic in hand in tow with these luminaries."

Anil Kumble on IPL Auction

"After playing, and coaching in the IPL, I look forward to being an expert panellist for the 2023 auction on JioCinema," said Anil Kumble. "In the company of the most reputed names from IPL's history, I am sure viewers will be offered a well-rounded and incisive coverage."

Where to Watch IPL 2023 Auction for Free

The users need to have JioCinema Application on their phones and get immersive coverage of the IPL 2023 Auction. It can be enjoyed by viewers from where they are on their preferred devices.

How to Install JioCinema on your smartphones?

The JioCinema app can be downloaded for Google Playstore by android users. Apple users need to download the app from iOS.