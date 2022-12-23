IPL 2023 Auction: Why Chennai Super Kings broke their bank for Ben Stokes?

CSK have now added the England captain to their ranks, thus reuniting him with former India captain MS Dhoni. He has become the 3rd most expensive buy in IPL history.

Stokes had previous exposure to IPL under MS Dhoni when the pair used to play for now-defunct IPL side Rising Pune Supergiants. In the two seasons that the former franchise played, they played an IPL final where they lost against Mumbai Indians.

Ben Stokes took part in the auction after missing out the IPL 2022. Stokes, a perennial performer for England across all formats, was expected to fetch a big amount in the auction table.

He played for Rajasthan Royals in the most recent IPL. The elite all-rounder has been a top performer for the English side. His hard-hitting and ability to finish matches, coupled with excellent bowling prowess was always a lucrative incentive for the CSK to go berserk at the auction table.

Stokes will add a lot of firepower to the CSK squad and the main reasons as CSK went for him are-

Stokes playing style suits CSK:

Ben Stokes is a fantastic player in slow pitches, the kind of pitch that is generally the tradition at the Chidambaram Stadium, home of Chennai Super Kings. He is also a fantastic batter against spin bowling, which will bolster the Chennai middle-order big time.

A future Captain for CSK:

With MS Dhoni's potential retirement in the coming years, Ben Stokes will surely be a future captain prospect for CSK. Given Dhoni may hang his gloves next year or the year after that, Ben Stokes will be the perfect candidate to be his successor. And that is perhaps one of the main reasons CSK broke the bank for him. Also he has played with Dhoni in the past, which is an added bonus.

Ben Stokes a perfect replacement for Dwayne Bravo:

Ben Stokes will be a perfect replacement for CSK stalwart Dwayne Bravo, who retired from the IPL this year. Bravo has been a heavy performer for the Chennai outfit with both ball and bat over the years. With Stokes' arrival, CSK have filled a huge gap.