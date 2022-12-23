IPL Most Expensive Buys: Take a look at the ten most expensive players in the IPL history

Punjab Kings paid the monumental fee for the English all-rounder who has been a revelation in the last year or so in T20 cricket.

Sam Curran got the biggest price in IPL history as Punjab Kings managed to get his signature after a two-way fight with Chennai Super Kings. The England all-rounder will be donning the red and white of Punjab in the upcoming IPL seasons.

England skipper Ben Stokes became the third most expensive player in the IPL history after Chennai Super Kings managed to get hold of the player for a massive INR 16.25 crore.

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green became second o the list as he was sold to Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 17.50 crore. England skipper Ben Stokes also fetched a massive amount as Chennai Super Kings broke the bank to get him for INR 16.25 crore.

Take a look at the 10 most expensive players in the IPL history-

Player Country Year Team Price in INR Sam Curran England 2023 Punjab Kings 18.50 Crore Cameron Green Australia 2023 Mumbai Indians 17.50 Crore Ben Stokes England 2023 Chennai Super Kings 16.25 Crore Chris Morris South Africa 2021 Rajasthan Royals 16.25 Crore Yuvraj Singh India 2015 Delhi Daredevils 16 Crore Nicholas Pooran West Indies 2023 Lucknow Super Giants 16 Crore Pat Cummins Australia 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders 15.50 Crore Ishan Kishan India 2022 Mumbai Indians 15.25 Crore Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 Crore Ben Stokes England 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants 14.5 Crore